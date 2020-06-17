Teenager's body recovered from sea near Dunluce Castle

Police are investigating the death of a teenager after his body was recovered from the sea at Dunluce Castle on the north Antrim coast yesterday.

A second person who was rescued had suffered minor injuries, while two other people were unharmed.

Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious. The alarm was raised at 5pm on Tuesday, June 16.

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald said the local community had been left shocked and saddened.

The East Derry MLA said; “This death is a tragedy and my thoughts are with the family and friends and everyone who knew this young person at this sad and difficult time. I want to commend the actions of the lifeboat crews and other emergency services for their efforts and on bringing the rescuing the others involved.

“I would urge everyone to take care and show caution around the coast at all times.”