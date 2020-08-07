Teenagers charged as Derry disorder continues into fourth night

A fire crew dampens down the still-smouldering lorry which was set on fire on Heather Road in Galliagh on Wednesday night

Two teenagers have been charged with a number of offences as disorder continued into a fourth night in Derry on Thursday.

The city has seen a spate of vehicle hijackings and cars being burnt out, mainly in the Creggan and Galliagh areas.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with a number of offences including riotous behaviour and throwing a petrol bomb, while a 15-year-old boy has been charged with attempted criminal damage and riotous behaviour.

The charges are in connection with incidents in the Galliagh area earlier this week.

Both are due to appear before Londonderry Youth Court on Friday.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

There was another hijacking in the Elaghmore Park area of Galliagh on Thursday evening.

It was reported that just before midnight, two males with hoods pulled over their faces approached a parked silver BMW car and demanded that the man and woman inside get out.

Once the couple had exited the car, the two males got in and drove off in it.

A short time later a report was received of a car on fire in the Carnhill area. The car was totally destroyed as a result of the fire but at this time it is believed to be the silver BMW.

Anyone with any information in connection with this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.