Teens arrested after man and woman attacked in Portrush

Two teenagers have been arrested after a man and a woman were attacked in Portrush.

It happened in the Castle Erin Road area of Portrush on Sunday evening.

There were reports that there had been a stabbing, however, police said this was not the case.

Inspector David Burns said: “We received a report at around 7pm on Sunday evening that a male and female had been assaulted.

“It is reported that a woman in her 40s was assaulted, spat on and threatened by a male armed with a knife. He was described as being 6ft tall, slim with black hair and dressed in a black hooded jumper and tracksuit bottoms.

“A man in his 50s was then assaulted when he attempted to assist the female victim, he was reported to have been hit on the head with a piece of wood.

"A 17-year-old male was arrested a short time later on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon. A 14-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of an article with a blade or a point in a public place and common assault. Both males remain in custody at this stage.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1337 21/06/20.

“A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”