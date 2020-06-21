Teens arrested after series of cash machine thefts and attempted thefts

Several people have had money stolen while using cash machines in a series of distraction thefts and attempted thefts in counties Armagh, Down and Tyrone over the weekend.

Six incidents at cash machines were reported within an eight-hour period on Saturday in Newry, Warrenpoint, Armagh and Cookstown.

Police have said they believe the crimes may be linked.

Three teenagers aged 16, 17 and 18 have been arrested on suspicion of theft and attempted theft offences. They remain in custody.

Shortly after 1pm on Saturday, a man using a cash machine on Hill Street in Newry was approached by two men, one of whom is said to have distracted him, while the second man snatched the money he had withdrawn from the machine before both men ran away.

The suspects are described as being aged in their twenties, both of a slim build and both are reported to have worn dark-coloured tracksuits. One of the males wore a dark-coloured baseball hat.

Just after 2pm, it was reported that approximately 10 minutes earlier, a man accessing the cash machine on Charlotte Street in Warrenpoint was approached by three men who asked him for money and then attempted to reach across him and grab cash. No money was taken.

It was later reported that a woman using the same cash machine had been approached by two men, one of whom tried to jump in front of the woman and press the key pad of the machine while the other stood behind her. A sum of money was reported to have been taken.

An attempted theft was later reported involving a man who had used a cash machine on Upper English Street in Armagh just after 5pm.

Two men approached him and one of them tried to change the transaction amount, however, the men ran off when the customer shouted at them, drawing attention to the incident. No money was reported as having been taken.

Just before 7pm, a report of an attempted theft was made about an incident on Burn Road in Cookstown where a woman was using the cash machine when she was confronted by a number of men who tried to take cash from her.

When challenged, it was reported the men fled empty handed in what was described an 'old-style' blue-coloured Volkswagen Golf. Just before 8pm, police received a report of a man using the cash machine on William Street in Cookstown had a sum of money taken from him by a number of men. Detective Inspector Darren Handley said: "Enquiries into these crimes are continuing and I would urge anyone who has information about these incidents which may help identify those involved to please call us.

"I would also encourage anyone who may have been targeted in the same way but has not reported what happened to them to please make a report to us. I would also appeal to anyone who believes they saw a vehicle matching the description of the car described, possibly in the Moy Road area of Dungannon at around 7pm to 7:30pm last night to call us."You can get in contact by calling 101 and quoting reference number 1593 of 20/06/20."