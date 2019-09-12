Teens charged over Belfast bonfire disorder

Police during the disorder over the New Lodge bonfire

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with disorder which erupted after attempts were made to dismantle a bonfire in Belfast.

Trouble flared on August 8 in the New Lodge area in the north of the city when contractors moved in under police protection to bring down a bonfire considered too close to flats in the area.

After a lengthly stand off police withdrew and the bonfire went ahead.

The males aged 18 and 15 will appear in court on two separate dates in October.

The 15-year-old has also been charged with other public order offences in connection to an incident on July 31 on North Queen Street.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.