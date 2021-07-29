Tele and Sunday Life up for 15 major Press awards

Print, online, magazines and supplements make UK-wide shortlist

The Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life has been recognised at the UK Regional Press Awards

The Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life have earned 15 nominations for the prestigious Regional Press Awards.

The Ulster Business magazine, which is part of the Mediahuis stable of titles, has also been recognised.

The industry’s awards recognise outstanding reporting and innovation in print and online.

The Belfast Telegraph has been nominated for newspaper of the year, and our website for the overall digital award.

The Sunday Life has also been nominated in the Sunday newspaper of the year category. And it has been nominated in the Scoop of the Year category for its ‘Safe House sting sinks new IRA' story, which revealed how MI5 was involved in covert operations aimed at bringing down the terror group.

The Tele’s Weekend magazine has been nominated in the supplement/section of the year. Our special edition 150th anniversary edition also caught the judges' attention. The Sunday Life has also been recognised in the same special supplement of the year category for its Harry Gregg commemoration.

Sunday Life Sports Editor Paul Ferguson has been nominated for sports journalist of the year.

Visuals Editor Kevin Scott made the social media journalist of the year shortlist and daily/Sunday photographer of the year. He is joined in the photographer category by Deputy Visuals Editor Colm O’Reilly.

And Ulster Business has been nominated in the magazine of the year category.

Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life Editor-in-Chief Eoin Brannigan said the nominations were the result of an enormous effort across the newsroom and throughout the company.

"I am delighted for the organisation, the staff and all our contributors with this recognition in the year we celebrate our 150th anniversary.

“There has been an incredible effort over the past 18 months, not just in terms of the pandemic and having to adjust to working from home. But also through our special projects and our work on ensuring the Belfast Telegraph sets the agenda in Northern Ireland.

“The nominations show the depth and breadth of our stories and highlights the strength of our journalism as well as the dedication of our teams in putting together the best print and online offering."

Dawn Alford, executive director of the Society of Editors which organises the awards, said: “Congratulations to those who made the shortlist amongst an incredible standard of entries, and in a year where demand for trusted news has never been higher.

“We are hugely grateful to judges from across the industry whose time and dedication has enabled the remarkable and varied achievements of those journalists to be recognised.

“The coronavirus crisis has shown more than ever the vital importance of the regional press as the beating heart of communities across the UK. It is clear from these shortlists that the local and regional media has risen to the challenge.”

The Regional Press Awards are supported by the Facebook Journalism Project; Camelot, Google News Initiative, Amazon; HoldTheFrontPage, the News Media Association and the Journalists’ Charity.

The winners will be revealed in a virtual announcement on September 16.