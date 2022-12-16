Temperatures in Northern Ireland expected to rise over weekend after bitterly cold spell

Cold weather continues across Northern Ireland with temperatures falling and some snow fall. A frosty morning in Orangefield, east Belfast. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Temperatures in Northern Ireland are expected to gradually rise over the weekend after freezing weather impacted the whole of Northern Ireland for the past week.

The Met Office has said it will be mainly dry with a few wintry showers at first and widespread frost on Friday.

The best of the brightness is across Down and Armagh. Northern Ireland will see a maximum temperature of 5C.

Friday night will be cloudy and less cold than of late with a southwesterly breeze. Patchy rain is expected to affect western counties.

It will not be as cold as previous nights with a minimum temperature of 0C.

Cloudy but dry weather is forecast for most of Saturday with some brightness coming through in the afternoon.

There is a chance of some light and patchy rain in the west and a maximum temperature of 5C.

Some rain is expected on Sunday but it will turn much milder with temperatures reaching double digits.

Monday and Tuesday will see further rain accompanied by winds at times.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “The cold weather continued for Northern Ireland overnight, as for much of the UK, with cool northerly air dominating the UK.

"Cold conditions are expected to remain largely dominant, with some interludes of rain and sleet through much of the weekend.

"Milder air will move northwards on Sunday and Monday, bringing temperatures up for a time, though with some gusty winds possible on Sunday and Monday, along with some associated rain.”

The Met Office said Northern Ireland could’ve experienced the coldest night of the year so far on Thursday, however temperatures didn’t quite reach the lows of previous nights, with Castlederg recording the lowest at -7.9C.

Temperatures plummeted as low as –10C in Castlederg Co Tyrone and –9C in Katesbridge Co Down during the week.

An amber warning for snow is in place for parts of Scotland until midday on Friday.

This weekend, a blanket snow is set to arrive across most of the UK, according to the met office, before a band of rain and milder air is due to bring an end to the cold snap.

However, it is unlikely to include Northern Ireland as the yellow warning for snow and ice this weekend covers only the majority of Scotland, Wales, the north of England and the Midlands from 3am to 9pm on Sunday.

Another warning for snow and ice will also cover most of the south of England from 3am until 11am on Sunday.

Forecasters say the UK will be swept by snow on Saturday night with the potential for up to 15cm in the north of Scotland.

But a band of rain followed by milder air will move in on Sunday, bringing an end to the current cold snap, which has gripped the country for the past week affecting traffic and travel.