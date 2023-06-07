Templemore Baths set to open following £17 million redevelopment

A new visitor centre and state-of-the-art leisure and spa facilities will open later this month.

Belfast Lord Mayor Councillor Ryan Murphy and Angela Lavin from The National Lottery Heritage Fund pictured inside the new visitor centre at Templemore Baths

Gareth Kirk from GLL, Angela Lavin from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Belfast Lord Mayor Councillor Ryan Murphy and Michele Bryans from EastSide Partnership

The new visitor centre and state-of-the-art leisure and spa facilities will open later this month at Templemore Baths following the significant project to restore and expand the historic Victorian building.

The interior has been repurposed into an interactive visitor centre focusing on the heritage of the much-loved local landmark, telling the story of its former function as public baths and swimming pool. Many of its original features have been sympathetically restored including the ‘major pool’ which will be fully operational again, and the old slipper baths.

The former courtyard area has been transformed into a café within an attractive new atrium, featuring the original Victorian fountain which has been restored as its centrepiece. A newly built 28,000 square foot extension has more than doubled the building’s footprint. It includes modern leisure facilities including a 25m six-lane swimming pool with spectator seating, an 80-station gym, spa facilities and changing rooms.

Belfast Lord Mayor, Councillor Ryan Murphy said: “Templemore Baths is one of the city’s most historically significant buildings, so to see it transformed from a crumbling, derelict shell into a beautifully restored space for the local community and visitors is just fantastic.

“The new visitor centre celebrates the heritage of the building and the importance of public baths in the early twentieth century. It also describes the popularity of the two swimming pools in Templemore and reflects on the social history and industrial heritage of east Belfast and the wider city.

“The opening of the new extension also means that east Belfast will be blessed with three state-of-the-art leisure facilities following the opening of Lisnasharragh in 2019 and Avoniel last year.

"This is the sixth of seven new centres to be completed as part of Council’s £105 million Leisure Transformation Programme.”

The £17 million redevelopment of Templemore Baths was funded by Belfast City Council and The National Lottery Heritage Fund and was made possible thanks to the transfer of the former Templemore Avenue Hospital site from the Department for Communities to Belfast City Council.

Angela Lavin, Senior Investment Manager at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players we have invested £5 million to see the restoration and redevelopment of the original Templemore Baths.

“The impressive 130-year-old Victorian building lives long in people’s memories and its social history from Friday night baths straight from the shipyard to learning to swim in the minor pool has been captured in the bath house’s heritage centre.

“Its restoration and sustainable construction has sympathetically blended old with new as materials were reused rather than replaced and the workforce shared and developed new heritage skills during the restoration of heritage features.”

The leisure facilities at Templemore will be managed by social enterprise GLL and the new visitor attraction will be run by EastSide Partnership on behalf of Belfast City Council.

Gareth Kirk, Senior Regional Director from GLL said: “The opening of the newly restored Templemore Baths means GLL now operates 16 leisure centres across the city helping to create a more active, sustainable and healthier Belfast.

"We are extremely proud of our commitment to providing accessible, affordable leisure services alongside employment and training for local people.

"The Leisure Transformation Programme’s impact on health and fitness is now unrivalled across major UK cities."

The new Templemore Baths opens to the public on June 19 2023.