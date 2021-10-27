Templepatrick Hilton Hotel offers condolences to family of man who died ‘diving for golf balls’ within its grounds

Man had been diving with friend to retrieve golf balls as part of a charity initiative

Hilton Hotel in Templepatrick, where a man’s body was recovered from a lake

A hotel in Antrim has offered its condolences to the family of a man whose body was recovered from a lake within its grounds.

Emergency services were tasked to the scene at the Hilton Hotel in Templepatrick following reports that a man had entered the water on Tuesday afternoon.

It is understood the man, aged in his 50s and who has not been named, had been diving for golf balls in the golf course lake with a friend as part of a charity fundraising initiative.

The NI Air Ambulance was also tasked to the area, with a spokesperson revealing that no one was taken from the scene.

A hotel spokesperson said: "We were very saddened to learn of the fatality in our grounds and we assisted the emergency services, when needed, yesterday.

"Our thoughts are with the bereaved family at this difficult time."

UUP Councillor Jim Montgomery said the local community had been left “shocked” by the sad news.

"It’s tragedy that something like this has happened. The man and his friend were in to do a good job for a good cause,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"It’s left a sense of shock in the community. My thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time.”

His party colleague, Councillor Paul Michael, said his phone hasn’t stopped ringing since the incident emerged.

"It’s not something that you expect to hear happening in Templepatrick, and certainly we’re aware of the lake and we never thought we’d learn of something like that ever taking place,” he said.

"It’s a totally shock and I’m extending my sympathies to the family at this time.”

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has said it will probe the incident.

“The Council has been made aware of an incident in the Paradise Walk area of Templepatrick,” it said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

“The incident is currently being investigated by the council. As this is a live investigation, no further comment can be made at this time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this gentleman’s family at this very sad time.”

Meanwhile a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report (on October 26) shortly before 2.05pm, for the concern for safety of a man in a lake in the Paradise Walk area of Templepatrick.

“Police and other emergency services responded. Sadly, a man’s body was later recovered from the water.

“The local council have been made aware.”