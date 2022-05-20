Temporary closure of South West Acute Hospital’s neo-natal unit a symptom of ‘huge staff shortages’, says Sinn Féin MLA

The Western Trust has informed pregnant mothers that there will be no staff cover at its Neonatal Unit at South West Acute Hospital over a 12-hour period on Saturday.

Sinn Féin MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, Jemma Dolan, said the temporary closure is a symptom of wider staff shortages and her party is ready to form an Executive to invest in the NHS.

In a tweet, the Trust said that due to unforeseen staff shortages there will be no staffing cover available on May 21 from 8am-8pm only in its Neonatal Unit, South West Acute Hospital.

Pregnant women were encouraged to contact the Enniskillen hospital’s Maternity Unit on 02866 382531 or 02866 382208 for advice or assessment.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

When contacted for further comment, the Western Trust simply advised that “contingency plans” will be in place.

Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan said: “The temporary closure of the neo-natal unit at the South West Acute Hospital is concerning and a symptom of the huge staff shortages across the health service.

“We need an Executive formed now to start investing the extra £1 billion into the health service to hire more doctors and nurses, reduce waiting lists and transform health.

“Sinn Féin is ready to form an Executive now and get to work to start fixing our health service.

"The DUP needs to end its boycott of the Executive, get around the table and put health first.”