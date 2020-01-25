Temporary MoT exemptions issued as centre disruption continues

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has said drivers affected by disruption at MoT centres will be issued with temporary exemptions from Monday.

Problems continued yesterday with only three of the 17 facilities fully operational following the identification of faults.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said affected customers are eligible for a refund of half of the MoT fee and free test.

Mrs Mallon said appointments would be rescheduled as quickly as possible with priority given to those whose MoT has expired or will expire in the coming days.

"Recognising the disruption caused to people across the north, I have acted today to instruct the DVA (Driver and Vehicle Agency) to urgently work to issue temporary MoT exemptions from Monday for DVA customers affected," she said.

"This will apply to customers with expired or soon expiring car and light vehicle MoT certificates who have had appointments cancelled due to the ongoing lift fault inspections and repairs under way. Further information will follow from DVA to customers affected."

Yesterday, it emerged that inspections were to be carried out by contractors and the DVA after cracks were found on vehicle lifts, prompting the cancellation of scores of appointments for safety reasons.

An internal document seen by the BBC suggested 48 of the 55 lifts in operation had problems.

Many customers said they had showed up for appointments only to be turned away, with DUP MP Carla Lockhart voicing concern at the "breakdown of communication" between the DVA and customers.

On Thursday, the DfI said inspections were expected to be completed by the end of the day, with necessary repairs carried out as soon as possible.

Yesterday, however, the DfI said that, while tests were being carried out at all centres, lifts where only fully operational at Belfast, Cookstown and Newbuildings. Two of the three lifts at the Coleraine centre were working and three out of four operating in Craigavon.

"The remaining test centres will be inspected and any necessary repairs carried out over the coming days," a DfI spokesperson added. "Due to a fault identified with some of the vehicle lifts, it was necessary to take the precautionary measure to suspend the use of vehicle lifts until they had been inspected and, where necessary, repaired."