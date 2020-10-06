Ten arrests after Co Armagh student Jeni Larmour (18) dies just weeks into college life at Newcastle University

A Co Armagh student who died suddenly at the weekend at university accommodation in England has been described as “a model pupil” by her former headmaster.

Jeni Larmour was found unconscious just after 6am on Saturday at her halls of residence in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne.

The 18-year-old, from Newtownhamilton, was just weeks into her first year of studying architecture and urban planning at Newcastle University.

Emergency services were summoned to the scene at her student accommodation at Richardson Road in the city.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jeni, who had only moved to Newcastle in August, was a past pupil of Armagh Royal School and was deputy head girl in her final year. Headmaster Graham Montgomery said she had been “a model pupil” and was highly regarded within the school community, particularly for her roles within the cadet force, chamber choir and school council.

“It was Jeni’s ambition to attend the Royal School and she wasted none of the opportunities offered to her here,” he said.

“Jeni threw herself enthusiastically into school life.

“Jeni was a spirited and independently minded girl with clear views, which she was happy to articulate in a respectful manner, and she was possessed of a well-developed sense of justice.

“We have no doubt, that given her academic ability and personality, Jeni had a bright future ahead of her and we are saddened that has been so suddenly cut short. We extend to her many friends, her family, brother and parents our sincerest sympathy at this tragic time and assure them of our prayers and practical support.”

Newry and Armagh DUP MLA William Irwin said: “This is very tragic news and I extend my deepest sympathy to the family of Jeni Larmour at what is a very distressing time for them all.

“For a young lady full of life to have started on this educational journey in Newcastle University and for it to so sadly end in these tragic circumstances is beyond words.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Jeni’s family and friends as they try to come to terms with her very sudden and untimely passing.”

Northumbria Police yesterday confirmed that 10 arrests had been made in relation to the deaths of four young people, three of them students, at the weekend.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of supplying a class B drug. He was later released on bail.

Officers said a large-scale investigation is under way, including searching student accommodation with drug dogs as they issued an urgent warning to the public about the dangers.

Chief Inspector Steve Wykes said: “This weekend we have seen the tragic loss of four young lives and our thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of those who have sadly died.

“Although our investigations are at an early stage and we continue to establish the circumstances around these tragedies, we want to reiterate our warning to people against taking drugs for recreational use.

“The consequences could cost you your life.

“We will continue to work with both universities and will be increasing our patrols in the areas where these tragedies have occurred.”