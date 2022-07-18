Ten Chinese nationals sentenced for roles in £20m money laundering enterprise

Ten Chinese nationals have been sentenced for the roles they played in a £20m money laundering enterprise.

As he sent seven of the defendants to jail and imposed suspended sentences on the other three, Judge Richard Greene QC described the amount of money involved in the criminal enterprise as "massive."

The judge said it was accepted that while none of the ten defendants were involved in the higher echelons of the organised gang behind the activity, there would have been no doubt the cash involved was linked to the proceeds of crime.

It is the Crown's case that whilst it can't be ascertained exactly what criminal offences the cash involved related to, it was "likely" there were links to drugs, human trafficking, prostitution and tax evasion.

Judge Greene told Belfast Crown Court: "This case involved classic laundering of criminal property on behalf of an organised criminal gang.

"The defendants received frequent bundles of cash and followed instructions on where the funds were to be transferred.

"The measure of the huge sums involved and the trust bestowed on each of these defendants can be gleaned from the staggering amounts of cash seized from many of the defendants when their properties or their person were searched."

The ten defendants - all of whom lived in Belfast at the time of offending - were arrested following an investigation between the National Crime Agency and a number of UK-based financial institutions.

The probe revealed significant amounts of cash were being laundered in Northern Ireland via bank accounts linked to Chinese nationals.

A branch of Barclays in Belfast was identified as being used by the defendants to make numerous large cash deposits, which was done using an internal branch automated service device (ASD) that enables bank account holders to deposit cash into other accounts via the use of bank cards and PIN numbers.

The defendants were caught on CCTV using the same bank - some on a daily basis - to lodge various amounts of money using the ASDs between January 2018 and the day of their arrest on July 1, 2019.

A total of 12 arrests were made and ten people were charged with offences including converting criminal property, possessing criminal property and entering an arrangement to acquire criminal property.

Those sentenced were:

Zhu Lin (35) from Broadway in Belfast, was described by Judge Greene as being "at the heart" of the local operation. The mother-of-two was handed a 32-month sentence.

Qing Wen Lin - a "trusted lieutenant" and 39-year-old mother of two from Iris Street - was handed a two-year sentence.

Her husband Long Quang Yu (45), also from Iris Street, claimed he became involved due to a gambling addiction. He was sentenced to 20 months.

Another "trusted lieutenant" and mother-of-two, Ling Ling Zheng (38) from Vernon Street, had a 16-month sentence imposed.

Gengqi Wang was described as a "naive and vulnerable man" brought into the enterprise by others. The 32-year-old, from Falls Road, was handed a 16-month sentence which was suspended for two years.

Yong Wu Chen, a 38-year-old father-of-two from Duncairn Avenue, involved relatives in the offending and was handed a 28-month sentence. His father - 70-year-old Yanzhong Chen - was arrested ten days after arriving in Northern Ireland. From Ladbrook Drive, he was handed a 16-month sentence which was suspended for two years.

Yanzhong Chen's wife Aihua He (63), also of Ladbrook Drive, had bundles of cash in her handbag when she was arrested at the bank. Judge Greene imposed the same sentence on her as her husband.

Shim Ing Chen (51) from Donegall Road was "bought in at the behest of others" and played a limited role. His 12-month sentence was suspended for two years.

Wen Qin Lin (47), from Glandore Avenue, also played a lesser part but has a previous conviction for fraud. He was given an 18-month sentence.

All those jailed were informed their sentences will be divided equally between prison and licence. Judge Greene concluded the case by confirming two co-accused will be sentenced at a later date.