Ten vehicles destroyed in arson attack at Ballymena car dealership
Christopher Leebody
An arson attack at a car dealership in Ballymena on Wednesday evening has destroyed ten vehicles at the site.
Emergency services attended the blaze on Tully Road, just off Moorfields Road in the Co Antrim town.
The fire was brought under control by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who despatched five fire appliances to the incident.
The fire has been ruled deliberate by the PSNI who appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
"We received a report of up to 10 cars that had been deliberately set alight," said a PSNI spokesperson
"The total damage to the vehicles is substantial.
"Our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended to extinguish the fires."