Terminally ill Belfast woman renews marriage vows following fundraiser

Terminally ill woman’s family raise £21,000

A terminally ill Belfast woman has renewed her marriage vows as the concluding part of a fundraiser for the charity that has helped her family.

Cheryl Graham (54) and her husband Kevin were accompanied by the couple’s sons Jamie and Luke at the ceremony in St Colman’s Church in Carrickfergus, where they were married 25 years ago.

It followed a special walking challenge by Cheryl’s family which has already raised over £21,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Cheryl, who is currently receiving palliative treatment for breast cancer, said the family had opted to do the 26.2 mile round trip from St Bartholomew’s Church in Stranmillis, where Kevin is a minister, when the ‘official’ charity event was delayed due to Covid restrictions.

Kevin asked Cheryl to be waiting at St Colman’s for him and their sons last Saturday, and — just like a quarter-of-a-century earlier — the couple repeated the vows they’d made to each other in 1996.

Cheryl was told in November 2020 that she had nine months to live if she didn’t have treatment or if the treatment she received didn’t slow the progression of the cancer, hence their decision not to wait for the rescheduled Macmillan event.

“When Kevin and the boys were plotting a new route, it was serendipitous that the round trip distance between the two churches was exactly 26.2 miles,” she said.

“And when Kevin asked me to be at the church waiting for him, Jamie and Luke to arrive, how could I possibly turn down an excuse for a new dress!”

Cheryl was initially diagnosed with breast cancer 11 years ago and received surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment.

After suffering a stroke in 2019, Cheryl felt “that something else was wrong”.

Cheryl and Kevin Graham on their wedding day 25 years ago

Subsequent tests revealed that she had ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) in her left breast.

She underwent a mastectomy; then, just ahead of the pandemic, she discovered that she carried the BRCA2 gene.

After an MRI and further tests, she was told on her Luke’s 18th birthday in November 2020 that the cancer had spread from her breast to her lymph nodes, lungs and lower spine.

“Everyone reacts to these situations in their own unique way,” she said.

“We are all absolutely determined to make every moment together count.

"I’ve always been into sport and fitness, as have the boys, so a 26.2 mile challenge seemed like a positive family goal. Our fundraising total is already over £21,000, which will be a huge help to Macmillan.

“I’ve had appointments cancelled due to pandemic-related issues. The impact of Covid on cancer services has been huge. If the money we raise can help Macmillan to support others, we will have done something good.”

Kevin said Cheryl’s diagnosis had come as a massive shock to the family.

“News like this makes you think about what’s actually important,” he said.

“We plan to have as many special moments as we can in the time we have together.”

Tania Bailie from Macmillan in Northern Ireland said the family’s fundraising will make a huge difference to people here.

Visit their fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/grahamfamily2021