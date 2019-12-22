Terrifying ordeal for Belfast couple as six masked men ransack house

A man and woman had to barricade themselves in a bedroom during a burglary at a house in north Belfast.

Detectives investigating the aggravated burglary in Ardoyne believe up to six masked men forced their way into the house on Hesketh Road. The incident took place at around 11.40pm on Saturday, December 21.

A PSNI spokesman said: "The intruders threatened the occupants, a male and female both in their 20s, who had managed to barricade themselves in an upstairs room. They ransacked the property before fleeing empty handed.

"The residents were left shaken but uninjured," he said.

Anyone who was in the area and who noticed the suspect males or anyone with any other information about this crime is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2206 21/12/19 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.