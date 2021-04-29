'Terrifying ordeal' for police officer and family after arson attack on Larne home

A police officer and his family were subjected to a "terrifying ordeal" after their Larne home was targeted in an arson attack, while they slept inside.

Police believe criminal elements may have been behind the attack.

Three cars were burnt and "destroyed" outside the property on the Glenarm Road in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police attended the scene after receiving a report at around 1.45am of three cars on fire at the address.

Scorch damage was also caused to the property. The officer, his wife and daughter were all in the house at the time, but were not injured.

The Justice Minister Naomi Long described it as an “appalling and cowardly act”.

"I don’t underestimate the distress that is caused by an incident of this nature at a family home,” she added.

“Our police officers put their lives on the line on a daily basis to keep us all safe. My thoughts are with this officer, their family and colleagues.

“This violence achieves absolutely nothing and needs to stop.”

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Dunny McCubbin described the incident as a "completely reckless attack which could have had serious consequences".

"Thankfully, no injuries have been reported in what was a terrifying ordeal for the officer and his family. There are no words to describe those who would set fire to vehicles in the dark of night outside a family home when the occupants were asleep inside. Their actions stand in stark contrast to the officer who everyday serves our community with dignity, respect and courtesy," he said.

“At the present time we are keeping an open mind as to the motivation behind this attack however a primary line of enquiry is that criminal elements may be responsible. Detectives have now initiated a full investigation, which I can assure the community will be thorough and robust."

Detective Chief Inspector McCubbin urged anyone with information to contact police.

“I would take this opportunity to appeal for the help of the people of Larne and further afield in identifying those responsible. Were you in the Glenarm Road area late last night of early this morning? Did you see anyone or anything you felt was suspicious? Do you have any information about this incident? No matter how small or insignificant it may seem, please get in touch," he said.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call detectives in Larne on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 100 29/04/21, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

The “frightening” arson attack has been condemned by the Police Federation of Northern Ireland.

Their chair, Mark Lindsay described the incident as “thuggery” and said it was an attempt to intimidate the officer.

"Skulking in the dark, they set alight and destroyed three cars at the front of the house,” he said.

"Thankfully, no one was injured. This arson attack was an act of terror, an act of madness.

"This was a vile and reprehensible action against an officer who works to protect the community. Faceless bullies need to be apprehended, and I would echo the appeal made by the PSNI to the people of Larne to help track down those responsible for the attack.

“Police officers are as much a part of the community they serve and it is time the community rallied round to end this type of terror.

“My thoughts are with the officer and his family and they should know that no stone will be left unturned in the investigation that has commenced.”

Sinn Fein’s Philip McGuigan said those responsible have “nothing to offer”.

"This attack on vehicles belonging to a community PSNI officer in Larne was wrong and I condemn it.

"Thankfully no one was injured in this incident but it must have been a frightening experience for the officer and their family and those in the vicinity.

"In recent months there has been increasingly violent rhetoric targeting the PSNI and police officers with sinister posters and graffiti appearing in loyalist areas across the north.

"These loyalist paramilitary gangs need to pack up and go away once and for all."