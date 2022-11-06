Tesco Cookstown store closed on Sunday after firefighters attend incident

Several fire appliances have been attending an incident at a Tesco store in Cookstown on Sunday afternoon.

It is understood four fire engines and crews were at the store on Orritor Road and according to reports on social media the store has been evacuated.

A spokesperson for Tesco said: “Our Cookstown Broadfield superstore was temporarily closed earlier today. The store will be open as usual at 7am tomorrow morning.”

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted.