Testing is not a significant factor in lorry driver shortage – Mallon

The Stormont Infrastructure Minister said the retirement of drivers and Brexit have been found to be factors in the shortage.

Pressures on testing is “not a significant factor” in lorry driver shortages, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has said.

She said a recent road haulage association survey found that the retirement of drivers, Brexit and changes to off-payroll working rules as the three main reasons for the shortage of drivers.

“The commercial difficulties will require improvements in pay and working conditions and this has now been recognised by some large companies who have increased pay to their drivers to help improve retention,” she told MLAs during question time for her department.

“Brexit is also a significant factor in the haulier shortage with many EU drivers reportedly no longer working in GB (Great Britain).

“It is important to point out that testing is not seen as a significant reason for HGV driver shortages here.”

She said in the first five months since driving tests resumed in April, the Driver Vehicle Agency (DVA) has conducted 1,626 LGV tests, 66% higher than the five year average for that period.

More generally, Ms Mallon said the DVA completed 117,000 full vehicle tests in August and September, 96% of the five-year average for those months.

She said DVA staff are working “exceptionally hard”.

“The current demand of MOT tests is viewed as temporary and slots are still available to be booked in the system and more will continue to become available as we bring additional resources in,” she said, adding there are no plans for further temporary exemptions.