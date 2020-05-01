Thai police hold NI man after brutal murder of a prostitute

A Northern Ireland man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a prostitute in Thailand, it has been reported.

Neil Henry Elliott (46), from Fermanagh, was detained by officers yesterday afternoon local time.

Local police said the dead sex worker - named Onn - had been picked up in the red light street Soi Buakhao in the notorious Sin City resort of Pattaya on Wednesday night at around 10pm.

Police claimed the woman had been attacked with a "snooker cue until it snapped" and then killed "with a machete in a drug-fuelled sex session", according to the Impartial Reporter.

Despite a Covid-19 lockdown and curfew, dozens of prostitutes continue loitering in the streets of the seaside spot, popular with British expats.

Elliott is alleged to have visited a strip of closed bars before returning to his rented bungalow with a woman.

Thai police claimed that the murder victim was later found in the bathroom of the property with stab wounds to her neck and right wrist.

Police officers said they picked up Elliott on a nearby street after he left the property and crashed a motorcycle.

Police subsequently arrested him on suspicion of murder.

It was reported that he was handcuffed and driven to a police station for questioning in a pick-up truck.

Police Colonel Chiddecha Songhong, from the Bang Lamung district station, said Onn was between 35 and 40-years-old.

Pictures from the crime scene taken yesterday show a broken snooker cue on the blood-covered ground and a machete on a covered snooker table.

A large Northern Ireland flag was observed hanging at the entrance to Elliott's single-storey property and police confirmed he was from the country.

Colonel Songhong said the officers detained Elliot after he was interviewed.

The senior officer added: "Initially, we have not found his identification documents yet.

"He will be remanded at the station for interrogation while the officers will search his house thoroughly again."

The officer continued: "There were bloodstains on the floor and blood on many areas of the room.

"A snooker cue was broken and a knife about 60 centimetres with bloodstains was on the floor.''

Pattaya, on Thailand's eastern seaboard, is notorious for its round-the-clock sex industry.