‘Thanks to Billy, we’ll always have Valencia’: Tributes paid to NI football legend Bingham during memorial service

A service of thanksgiving at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast for former Northern Ireland manager Billy Bingham on Wednesday (Credit: Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

From left to right: current Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill; former Northern Ireland player Gerry Armstrong and former Northern Ireland player Martin O'Neill (Credit: Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

Football legend Billy Bingham has been remembered as someone who “lifted up the spirit of the Northern Ireland community during the darkest days of the Troubles”.

A memorial service was held at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast today to celebrate the life of the former Northern Ireland player and manager, who passed away last year at the age of 90.

The service was attended by family members, old teammates, players he managed and lifelong fans. A handful of politicians also made an appearance.

It was not a sombre occasion for mourning, but rather a time to celebrate the incredible life of a man who brought the country’s national team to heights not seen since.

The elusive winger was a vital member of the NI team that reached the 1958 World Cup finals in Sweden and later served as their shrewd, inspirational and determined manager. Most notable was his second spell in charge of the national team when he took the side twice to the finals, in Spain in 1982 and in Mexico in 1986.

It was perhaps in Valencia during the 1982 finals when his team had their crowning moment, when Gerry Armstrong’s goal famously defeated the hosts.

Philip Mitchell, the Pastoral Director for Sports Chaplaincy in Ireland, was once upon a time a Linfield midfielder.

He spoke of Bingham’s achievements as a player at Sunderland and Everton, among other clubs, as well as his international career before he moved into management, telling of his success at Linfield during his brief tenure in charge in 1970.

Of his exploits with Northern Ireland, Mr Mitchell referenced the biblical tale of David versus Goliath, a story of overcoming seemingly impossible odds. This would be referenced by several speakers during the service, and understandably so.

Leading the service, the Very Rev Stephen Forde, the Dean of Belfast, described Billy Bingham as one of the country’s “best known and most loved” footballers and football managers.

“We give thanks to his life, his skill and determination, which reached its pinnacle when he led Northern Ireland to two World Cups, first in 1982 in Spain and in 1986 in Mexico,” he said.

“These were footballing accolades and everyone old enough to remember will recall how they lifted up the spirit of the Northern Ireland community during the darkest days of the Troubles”.

Between speakers, the Belfast Community Gospel Choir delivered the music, including a one of a kind rendition of Amazing Grace.

Bingham’s son David delivered a eulogy in which he spoke of his father growing up in east Belfast and playing in Orangefield Park, before honing his skills on the pitch.

He put down his father’s success with Northern Ireland down not only to his practical managerial skills, but also to his character.

“At what point can results on the pitch be no longer attributed to luck or good fortune? At what point do good results stretch the imagination and even become legend?” he said.

“At what point does sport become transcendent and bring about consequences which resonate for many years to come?

“The bible story of David versus Goliath carries a message of courage and triumph against the odds. But what if that wasn’t the end, and David kept coming up against someone like Goliath again and again — would he still be able to overcome the odds against him each time?

“The story of the Northern Ireland football team, particularly in the first six years of the 1980s, helps to show what happens when the story does not play out as expected. Against the backdrop of the Troubles this was even more unusual.

“I was wondering today how best to describe the man who led the team to those two finals, the architect of these events, the general who inspired his troops. He was of course a shrewd tactician, able to enhance the facets of his team until it became much more than the sum of its parts.

“But what struck me the most was the quality of his absolute and indefatigable winning spirit. It is this winning spirit that we are paying tribute to today.”

Gerry Armstrong, Billy Hamilton, Martin O'Neill and Jimmy Nicholl were among the members of the 1982 side in attendance today.

Martin O'Neill spoke of how Bingham took the “monumental” decision to appoint him as the first Catholic captain of Northern Ireland during some of the worst violence of the Troubles

“I was very concerned about it because the Troubles were rife. He said to me I'll take a bit of flak for it but that will dissipate if we win some football matches,” he said.

“He was tactically as astute as any coach I've ever worked with.

“He would be up there today with anyone, you talk about (Pep) Guardiola, you talk about these great managers, Billy was a class apart tactically."

The Northern Ireland Football Association once described Bingham as “everything that a Northern Ireland manager needs to be: tactically astute, innovative and inspirational” and it was clear from how he was spoken of during the service that no one in attendance in St Anne's Cathedral would likely disagree.

Martin O'Neill said he regrets not keeping in touch more frequently with his old mentor, but was able to meet him on a few occasions in later years. One of these occasions was to act as a character reference for Bingham in court during a civil case in the late 90s, a request he described as a “great privilege”.

“I have the utmost regard from who I would call one of the great, great managers of the game,” Martin O'Neill said.

“All I will say at the end of all this is, there's a film from away back in the 1940s called Casablanca and, people my age may recall, it had Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, who had this great love affair. They were in Paris in the final scene as they're departing each other he says, ‘Well, we'll always have Paris.’ I can say that, thanks to Billy, we'll always have Valencia.”