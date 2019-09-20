‘That’s me back on Pot Noodles’... Radio Ulster’s Kerry becomes a student again to study psychology

It's back to school for the BBC's Kerry McLean - the radio host has signed up to study for a psychology degree at Ulster University.

The popular daytime Radio Ulster presenter announced yesterday on her social media page that she wanted to take on the long-term project as a "new challenge".

Showing off her student card, mum-of-three Kerry - married to fellow Beeb broadcaster Ralph McLean - said she was taking on a part-time course so that she could accommodate her work and family commitments.

She said: "That's me officially back on the Pot Noodles! Every year I try to set myself a new challenge, to learn something new and keep pushing myself.

"For the last few years I've been dithering about going back to uni to study psychology, a subject that fascinates me. I kept coming up with reasons why I couldn't but this year I decided it's now or never.

"It's part-time so I can still manage to juggle everything else... wish me luck. If you're looking for me any time over the next six years, I'll be in the library or the Students' Union!"

Kerry's announcement was met with hundreds of friends and fans liking her Facebook post and comments wishing her all the best, including one from celebrity chef Paul McIntyre, who said: "Best of luck - good on you."

Author Emma Heatherington added: "That's really cool, Kerry! My daughter Jade is there studying social psychology so hopefully your paths will cross! Wishing you the very best of luck!"

And fellow presenters also sent Kerry their regards, such as her BBC colleague Marie-Louise Muir who said the news was "wonderful" and Caroline Fleck, who said: "Good for you Kerry! I went back to study two years ago in marketing and now almost chartered with my own music/arts marketing company. You got this."

Kerry was born in Ballymoney and educated at Dalriada School, La Sainte Union, Southampton and London University College, where she studied French, education and English literature.

She joined the BBC in 1993 and has worked in news and current affairs in Belfast on Good Morning Ulster, as well as spells in Glasgow, London and for the BBC World Service.

Kerry now has an afternoon slot on Radio Ulster from 3-5pm Monday to Thursday, after Hugo Duncan.