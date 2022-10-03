‘That’s my livelihood – gone’: Business owners ‘in shock’ as offices devastated by Cathedral Buildings fire

Business owners in Belfast city centre’s popular Cathedral Quarter have been left in shock after a fire in the area saw years worth of their work destroyed.

An 18-year-old man arrested on Monday was charged with arson with intent to endanger life, burglary and possession of a Class B controlled drug. He is due to appear in a Belfast court on Tuesday.

The arrest came after over 50 firefighters and eight fire appliances battled to tackle the fire at the Cathedral Buildings on Donegall Street.

A number of premises in the building are believed to have been destroyed and commercial properties in the building were forced to close.

The owner of Cathedral Quarter’s Centra, David Griffiths (34), said his shop was evacuated shortly after 6am.

“We had two transactions through the till before we had to evacuate,” he said.

Mr Griffiths was grateful his shop remained relatively safe from the blaze and said: “I can see some smoke damage at the top and I'd say there will be water damage but I think we will be ok. We should be trading soon enough.”

He expressed his sympathy for business owners in the building who have been more harshly affected by the fire.

“We are ok, but I feel for other people,” he added. “Some people here have lost years of work.”

Illustrator Elly Makem (28), whose entire office was destroyed by the fire, said: “That's all my livelihood there — just gone.”

Ms Makem explained, while holding back tears, that despite having her digital work backed up, some of her most valuable and sentimental pieces were lost in the blaze.

“All my physical work, all my sketch books, all my friends paintings, sketch books,” she said. “I know people who have dozens of paintings up there, now all gone.”

Despite recently spending thousands of pounds on new digital equipment, Ms Makem has little hope of seeing it recovered.

Like many of the creatives who worked in the building, Ms Makem is unsure of what the future will bring.

“We are all still in shock, we just can’t believe it, I can’t think about what’s happening in the next hour, never mind, what's next in the future,” she said.

However, she described the building as a “shared creative place” and believes with the help of others within the creative industry, businesses can recover.

“We have quite a thriving artist community here and everyone has been in touch and really supportive,” she said.

“This isn’t the first time this has happened and it won't be the last so we are just going to lean on each other.”

Business owner Luke Godsend (39), lost his studio in the fire. Both he and his business partner have been tenants of the building for over seven years.

Being graphic designers, most of their work is backed up but Mr Godsend expressed his despair over losing the building they have worked in for such a long time.

“We have lost a lot of computers, purpose built furniture, we have been there for seven and a half years,” he said. “It's like a house, you do it up over time, so it’s sad.”

Mr Godsend said he was “emotional” while he watched the fire brigade continue to hose down the building.

“Even standing here now, it just feels unbelievable, it’s hard to process it,” he said.

He was thankful he can work from home but made it clear he will miss the building.

“We all have laptops so we can work mobile, but it's not going to be the same, it will never be the same,” he said, “We don’t have our cool wee studio in city centre anymore.”

Mr Godsend said he was glad no one was injured in the fire and was happy to see the businesses of the building supporting each other.

“We are all coming together to rehome the businesses, which is good,” he added.

Tina Calder (43) has been a tenant of the building for four years and has taken on the role of gathering the tenants together to support each other.

She was one of the first tenants at the scene of the fire and said: “I got a call from my brother, who is a security guard at Ulster University, and he told me the building was on fire, so of course I came straight down and when I got here the whole place had just started to get engulfed at the top.”

Ms Calder described desperately trying to contact other tenants to tell them about the fire while feeling hopeless.

“I just stood here and watched as my fellow tenants’ studios just went up in flames,” she said.

Ms Calder said the tenants of the building are looking out for each other during this difficult time.

“We all don’t know each other very well but we are working together, it is a brilliant community of creatives here,” she said.

Like many of the tenants, Ms Calder expressed her love for the building and the surrounding area.

“I think Cathedral Quarter gets a bad rap, but honestly it's brilliant here, like I think some of the other businesses in the area don’t appreciate it but it is a very lovely area,” she said.

She held back tears while explaining what she had lost in the blaze, saying: “I had 25 years worth of journalism work up there and it’s all gone now.”

While she was clearly upset, Ms Calder remained optimistic about the future.

“I think to be in the creative industry you need to have grit and know how to overcome things like this,” she continued.

“I think we are going to do a fundraiser of some sort to help all the businesses get back on their feet, because we are all going to get through this as long as we help each other.”