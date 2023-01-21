Thawing out: Cold snap which wreaked havoc across Northern Ireland gives way to milder weather

The cold snap which has caused mayhem across Northern Ireland this week is finally over as temperatures soar towards double figures.

The big thaw is set to continue today following a much milder night in all six counties.

Met Office forecaster Jonathan Vautrey predicted that the mercury would stay above zero in most places on Friday night into Saturday morning.

“It might get close to freezing in one or two isolated rural spots, but only for an hour or two,” he said.

“Cloud will increase and push temperatures upwards.”

The record for the coldest night of the year was made in Katesbridge on Monday when the temperature plummeted to -8.4C.

It was expected to be beaten on Thursday night, however the mercury only dipped to -7.7C in the Co Down hamlet.

Castlederg recorded a low of -7.1C with a chilly -4.4C recorded in Armagh.

It was a mild day in Ballywatticock, Co Down on Friday where the temperature was 7.9C.

The mildest temperature of 8C was recorded at Stormont Castle.

The cold snap resulted in at least 20 collisions in the north west this week as a direct result of the severe weather.

Read more NI braced for one last day of freezing weather before milder air moves in

The high number of crashes could result in the Department for Infrastructure reviewing its winter service programme.

One of the incidents involved a car smashing into a commercial building on Thursday morning after it slid down one of Londonderry’s steepest streets after exiting Barnewall Place which was not gritted.

The driver was left badly shaken after their car came to an abrupt stop on Spencer Road as the business owner was opening up.

It followed a similar incident the previous day when a car crashed through an adjoining derelict building.

“As these recent incidents are under investigation by the PSNI, we will await the outcome and liaise with them if it is considered that any further road strategy measures are required including options for further vehicle restraint,” a DfI spokesperson said.

The department deployed around 300 staff and a fleet of 130 gritters to work around the clock during the arctic blast.

More than 100 routes making up the 7,000km of roads included in the salting schedule were treated in line with existing policy set by previous Executive ministers.

The departmental spokesperson said that means around 28% of the total road network — which carries around 80% of traffic — is salted during cold spells.

The Met Office is forecasting a murky week ahead with above average temperature for the time of year.

“It will be about five or six degrees by the time most people get up on Saturday morning,” Mr Vautrey said.

“That will climb as the day goes on with 10C possible in places. The week ahead will be pretty dull with rain and drizzle in most places.”