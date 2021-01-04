Thawing out: snow to melt in NI as Britain faces more icy blasts

After a snow and ice-filled start to the year for Northern Ireland, conditions are set to thaw this week while Arctic conditions will remain in parts of England.

According to the Met Office, today is expected to remain dry and sunny with light winds for much of the day after temperatures had dipped to around -2C overnight.

The odd shower is still possible by afternoon with a maximum temperature of 4C.

Sunny spells with the chance of the odd shower are forecast in the east tomorrow while it will be dry and sunny on Wednesday.

Rain, sleet and snow is expected overnight into Thursday before clearing to showers later.

Winter wonderland: The snowy Mourne Mountains in Co Down

Yesterday, the Met Office issued a Yellow Weather warning for snow and ice in north west England and parts of Scotland.

More Arctic weather is expected this week in eastern parts of England, with the Met Office explaining the chill in the air is due to high pressure to the north of the UK, which is dragging air from the east.

The cold easterly winds will develop next week, bringing wintry showers - particularly around eastern parts of England - bringing with it a risk of hazardous freezing fog, frost and ice.

Meteorologist Alex Burkill said: "Obviously it's very cold and it's going to stay cold through this week.

"Whilst there will be some wintry hazards around, it's not really until the end of the week until we see any significant snow."