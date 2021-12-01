The 14 NI people who made the latest edition of Who’s Who

A Queen’s professor, six MLAs and the director general of the CBI are among 14 Northern Ireland people included in the latest edition of Who’s Who.

Considered the world’s most prestigious record of the great and the good, this year’s edition boasts 400 new and noteworthy names in public life.

They will join an esteemed list of global influencers including US President Joe Biden, the Dalai Lama and naturalist Sir David Attenborough.

The book contains more than 33,000 autobiographical entries. Those selected — only by invitation — are chosen because of their individual achievements in areas such as law, politics, the arts, academia and charitable work.

Stephen Smartt, professor of astrophysics at Queen’s since 2006, and head of the CBI Tony Danker, who were both born in Belfast, join 2022’s esteemed list alongside other existing entrants such as campaigner Malala Yousafzai and Formula One racing driver Sir Lewis Hamilton.

On accepting his invitation to Who’s Who, Tony Danker said: “I am hugely proud of my Northern Irish roots, and it’s the job of a lifetime to be in charge at the CBI at such a critical time for the whole UK economy.

“We’re very much in the foothills of economic transformation and there’s plenty to do, so I’m focussed on ensuring all regions and nations of the UK emerge stronger post-pandemic.”

Members from across the Assembly feature in the reputable reference guide too.

Two Sinn Fein MLAs, Dr Caoimhe Archibald and Jemma Dolan, are credited; SDLP members Cara Hunter who in October told the Belfast Telegraph of her “living hell” with a brain tumour and Daniel McCrossan have been added; Alliance politician Andrew Muir features, and so does Rachel Woods of the Green Party.

In the legal field, Northern Irish-born lawyers feature prominently too.

Derry-born specialist tax barrister Rory Mullan QC is joined by Lisburn-born Judge of the High Court of Northern Ireland Sir Michael Humphreys, Belfast-born Crown Solicitor for Northern Ireland from 2015–20 Fiona Chamberlain CB and Belfast-born QC and Recorder Andrew Allen.

But the list of our most noteworthy people doesn’t stop there.

The Lord Lieutenant of Co Down, Gawn Rowan Hamilton, who lives in Killyleagh Castle with his family and is the Queen’s personal representative of the area, makes an appearance too.

And acting chief executive of the Health and Safety Executive for 2018–19 Dr David Snowball also features.

Being included on the list is considered to carry a high level of prestige.

The Wall Street Journal once said an entry in Who’s Who “puts the stamp of eminence on a modern British life”, while Matthew Parris of The Times has said, “the famous red covers of Who’s Who are exclusive and only the enduringly notable get into them”.

All new entries remain in Who’s Who until they die, after which they are automatically transferred to Who’s Who’s sister publication, Who Was Who.

The 2022 edition of Who’s Who will be published by A & C Black on December 6, priced at £360.