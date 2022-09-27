Mark Bain takes a look at the event surrounding the Northern Ireland sovereignty referendum of 1973.

A young girl talking to a British soldier manning a roadblock on a street in Belfast, Northern Ireland during The Troubles, summer 1973. (Photo by H. Christoph/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

It’s the referendum on the future of Northern Ireland that time has forgotten.

The year was 1973, the Troubles were at their height and the collapse of Stormont had left a void which the British Government had no idea how to fill.

Later that year the Sunningdale Agreement emerged, the first attempt at creating power-sharing in Northern Ireland, but before that a vote was held — the Northern Ireland sovereignty referendum.

It has been largely forgotten, but in the latest BelTel podcast, released on Wednesday morning, we explore the poll carried out on March 8 of that year.

Last week’s census results, revealing the ratio of Protestants to Catholics, has given the debate on any potential border poll on the reunification of Ireland new energy.

Lost in the mists of time, the 1973 poll is referred to as the “lesser-spotted referendum” by David McCann, lecturer, writer and deputy editor of the website Slugger O’Toole.

Whether Northern Ireland should remain part of the United Kingdom or join the Republic of Ireland for a united Ireland was the simple question.

The 1973 border poll on the future of Northern Ireland that time has forgotten

It was the first time that a major referendum had been held in any region of the United Kingdom, but the poll was fraught with difficulties from the outset.

Boycotted by nationalists, it resulted in a conclusive victory for remaining in the UK. On a voter turnout of 58.7%, 98.9% voted to remain in the UK.

“Many people don’t even realise that it happened,” Mr McCann told The BelTel podcast.

“Gerry Fitt, the SDLP leader, worried that it might raise tensions, that it could escalate what was an already worsening situation. He also wanted an all-Ireland poll on the future.

“At the end of March 1972 the Stormont government was suspended. Northern Ireland had had self-government for 50 years and the British Government was left with a problem of ‘What to we do now?’.

“They produced a discussion paper in October 1972 entitled The Future Of Northern Ireland. Unionist parties at the time wanted a return to majority rule. The SDLP wanted the Irish Government to have more say in Northern Ireland.”

When the vote was held, 591,000 people voted to stay in the UK, as the Protestant community turned out in force. But was the 1973 poll, which was always going to be a losing one for nationalists in Northern Ireland, a missed opportunity to press the claims for a united Ireland?

What followed was the Sunningdale Agreement, an early form of power-sharing in Northern Ireland, but comparisons can be made with referenda held elsewhere in the world and the boost it gave nationalism, despite losing.

Mr McCann likened Northern Ireland to the situation facing Canada, where Quebec separatists have fought to create an independent state.

They were almost successful.

“In 1980, a referendum was lost by separatists by a 60-40 margin, but that defeat gave a renewed energy to the campaign. A second referendum, in 1995, was held. That was lost by the narrowest of margins.

“And what Quebec shows is that you realistically get two chances at a referendum,” McCann said.

“In Northern Ireland you never know what’s around the corner. Wind is currently in the nationalist sails, unionism is under pressure electorally, but there’s 15% in the middle who will be the deciders of where the vote goes.”

The 1973 Northern Ireland sovereignty referendum is the subject explored in the latest BelTel podcast, featuring David McCann, which will be available from Wednesday, as we take a look at the impact it had, as well as looking elsewhere in the world to see what comparisons can be made with polls held in other countries.