The 40th birthday of the CD sends music fans into a nostalgic spin

Belfast Telegraph reporters and editors reveal the first disc they bought

The invention of the CD sent the world into a spin almost 40 years ago, with music lovers ditching the cassette tape to usher in a new era of audio.

The revolution began in 1982, and while they took a while to catch on, CDs became the dominant format and maintained their popularity throughout the 1990s and into the Noughties.

To mark the birthday of the CD, Belfast Telegraph reporters and editors revealed the artists and bands that lured them into a whole new way of listening to their favourite tunes…

Margaret Canning: The Definitive Simon and Garfunkel

“I’d grown up with songs like Bridge Over Troubled Water, then one afternoon a friend put on one of Simon and Garfunkel’s LPs belonging to an older sibling and I realised how great so many of their other songs were.

“I remember my friend’s mum laughing at us discovering them. She had listened to them in the 1960s and had come to regard them as really naff. She might have had a point.”

Garrett Hargan: Is This It, The Strokes

“If memory serves me correctly, the first CD I bought was Is This It by The Strokes when I was about 14.

“My mother would give me a tenner to buy a CD at Virgin in Foyleside.

“Along with The White Stripes, they top the list of my favourite bands of the Noughties.

“The last time I saw them live was at the Waterfront Hall, right before the world shut down due to Covid.

“I’ve transitioned to vinyl over the years, but I still hold on to all my CDs, which, until recently, I was able to play in the car.”

Aine Toner: The Best of Musicals

“I got a CD player when I was 13 and I’m sure I played The Best of Musicals on repeat once I learned where the repeat button was.

“I’d like to apologise to my parents and all our neighbours for listening to my enthusiastic yet utterly out-of-tune renditions of Memory, The Music Of The Night and Don’t Cry For Me Argentina.

“It was a thankfully short period of wanting to be a stage star, though I still love Evita.”

Allan Preston: Flat Beat, Mr Oizo

“It was featured in a Levi’s advert with a yellow puppet tapping his finger along in a car.

“Having been raised on a diet of borrowed heavy metal cassettes from my older brothers, I really should have known better.

“Asking for my highly original choice at a Virgin Megastore in Belfast, an unimpressed cashier quickly burst my bubble by pointing to a huge display of CDs and yellow puppets.”

Eimear McGovern: Oops!... I Did It Again, Britney Spears

“The first CD I bought was Britney Spears’ second studio album, Oops!... I Did It Again, in the Stillorgan, Co Dublin, branch of Golden Discs.

“I used a voucher I had received from my godmother for my eighth birthday after my parents gave me my first CD player for the occasion.

“When the disc was inserted into our home PC, you could also play the video for her single Lucky, which I watched over and over again.”

Claire Williamson: Steptacular, Steps

“Among my most memorable and most played first CDs was Steptacular by Steps.

“I was a Steps fanatic, partly because their lead singer was also called Claire, and I thought this was the best thing ever.

“I even put a little sticky label on the front of it with my name on it.

“I must have taken it to school or a birthday party or something like that and feared someone taking it. I still have it, sticky label intact.

“I knew every word to that CD and, unashamedly, I probably still do.”

Maureen Coleman was unsure about her first CD but recalls buying Do Nothing by The Specials on vinyl

“A few years previously, my mum had bought me the soundtrack of Grease, but the ska band’s track was the first ‘45 I bought with my own money.

“By the mid 1990s, CDs had become mainstream and I had a fairly decent-sized collection.

“The audio quality of CDs might be better but there’s something charming about vinyl that makes it easier to recall.

“Ask me about my first CD and it’s harder to single out — possibly Paul Weller’s eponymous debut of 1992 or Massive Attack’s Blue Lines.

“Then again, it might have been a later release, like Portishead’s Dummy. Funny enough, they’re still the albums that I still listen to now.”

Andrew Madden: (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? Oasis

“At the tender age of just five, I bought my first album — not with my own money, of course. As our home was always filled with music, I already knew what I was into, so I picked Oasis’ second studio album, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?

“It spawned six hit singles, including Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back in Anger and Champagne Supernova, the first of which was the first song I learned to play on the guitar.

“I still have the album in my glove compartment to this day.”

Kurtis Reid: Lungs, Florence and the Machine

“The first CD that I remember buying was Florence and the Machine’s Lungs.

I was 14 and it was in HMV in Belfast on a Saturday afternoon.

“I had been given just enough pocket money to cover the cost of the newly-released album in 2009 after hearing her version of You’ve Got the Love on a TV advertisement.

“I wasn’t a huge fan, but after constantly borrowing CDs from my parents and sister, I thought it was about time I attempted to develop my own music taste.”

Gillian Halliday: Spice, the Spice Girls

“The brash singing voices of Baby, Posh, Sporty, Scary and Ginger Spice were everywhere back in 1996.

“When the girl power group released their debut album, school corridors across the world were filled with youngsters belting out their songs.

“Friends shared headphones just to listen to the insanely catchy tunes before class started, and I was one of them.

“This was something of a watershed moment for me, though.

“Post-Spice Girls mania, my music tastes evolved towards indie rock.

“Still, it was an iconic pop album.”