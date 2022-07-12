‘The atmosphere was just magic... what a great day’ – families enjoy the sights and sounds of the Belfast parade

It was a family affair in Belfast city centre yesterday as tens of thousands gathered to watch the Twelfth parade, which was in full flow for the first time in two years.

Making the most of the dry and warm weather, the Tullerson and Connor families headed into town to ensure that they nabbed a prime location to take in the sights.

“It has been brilliant,” said Elizabeth Tullerson, who was sitting with the rest of her family, including her young grandchildren, outside Boots on Royal Avenue.

The Tullerson/Connor family pictured enjoying the Twelfth of July parade in Belfast city centre

Ms Tullerson said they had been getting ready since 5am.

“We arrived in Belfast this morning at about 7.30am to get the seats sorted,” she revealed, adding that her family had travelled from Donaghadee and Bangor to enjoy the Twelfth.

Like many heading to the parade, the family was prepared with camping chairs, drinks and food.

“We usually go to our local parade at Greyabbey, but we just wanted to come up here because we haven’t seen it in so long,” said Elizabeth’s daughter Terri Connor.

The Twelfth of July orange march takes place on July 12, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

There are 18 parades taking place across Northern Ireland

The Twelfth of July orange march takes place on July 12, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland

“It’s for my kids and my mum and because it’s Belfast. It’s the environment in Belfast — it’s really great.

“You get everyone from all over Northern Ireland.

“We still enjoy it everywhere else, but Belfast is the main one and we’ve always wanted to come here but couldn’t because of Covid.

“It just means we’ll enjoy it so much more this year.”

They said once the parade had left the city centre, they were planning to do it all over again by watching the bands on their return through east Belfast from 3.30pm.

“We’re heading to get something to eat, then re-joining the bands and just get a cracking day out of it,” Terri said.

William McIlwaine with his daughter Alisa

Despite not having as far to travel, Kerry Andley (36) from Newtownabbey was joined by her family on Royal Avenue and was thrilled to take in the day.

“It was great to see it all back,” said Kerry, who always enjoys her day out on the Twelfth.

“I just love the atmosphere, everyone getting on, everyone in a good mood, and it’s good for the kids, plus it’s free.”

Kerry’s eight-year-old niece Zahra added: “It was really nice to see the bands and all the people.”

A couple that did have to travel far was David and Jennifer Barrows, from Dallas, Texas, who were in Northern Ireland visiting family.

They had never experienced the Twelfth before and said they “thoroughly enjoyed” their time watching the parade.

“We’ve really enjoyed the Twelfth, it’s a celebration. We love seeing the years of tradition celebrated with the incredible marching bands and all the colourful flags.

“It’s an experience we won’t soon forget,” said Jennifer, who was in Northern Ireland for the first time.

David and Jennifer Barrows from Dallas, Texas, who were in Belfast to watch the Twelfth parade

Liz Frazer couldn’t hide her excitement during the festivities yesterday.

When asked if she was having a good day, she exclaimed, “most definitely!”

She travelled to Belfast from Glasgow to join friends for the parade.

“We were in the band for years as kids, so it was fantastic to watch it all,” she said.

Ensuring they made their love for the festivities known, William Massey, Janice Brown and Aileen Greenhorne, from Belfast, were dressed head to toe in Union flag-themed clothing, complete with large bows on their heads.

“We dress like this every year,” said Janice, who was wearing a knee-length Union flag dress.

She added that “seeing all the kids in their uniforms looking lovely” was her favourite part of the day.

“It was magic to see it back, it was fantastic What a great day.

“I loved the uniforms and everything,” said William, who pointed out that his only disappointment of the day was BBC Northern Ireland’s decision not to broadcast live coverage of the parade.

“It’s not on BBC TV and I don’t know why, after years and years of it being on.”

Bands take part in the Twelfth parade in Belfast

BBC Northern Ireland’s decision was criticised by the Orange Order and later it was announced that former First Minister Dame Arlene Foster would lead coverage of events on GB News.

Others were instead focused on watching the parade in person.

“It was a great turnout and it’s brilliant to see everyone here enjoy the Twelfth,” said Geoff Hegarty who came from Newcastle with his family.

“It’s what this country needs — good peaceful demonstration.”