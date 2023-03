The baby I never thought I'd have: Alliance’s Michelle Kelly joy after miscarriage heartbreak

Politician Michelle Kelly, who gave birth to baby Charlotte 11 weeks ago, reveals her miscarriage heartbreak in a bid to end the stigma surrounding something one in four women experience, writes Suzanne Breen

Safely delivered: Baby Charlotte with mum Michelle. Credit: Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph

Suzanne Breen Fri 9 Jul 2021 at 01:50