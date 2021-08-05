The balloon artist giving ‘Breastival’ event a major lift

Sculptor’s design of mum with baby aims to boost breastfeeding rates

A talented Co Tyrone balloon sculptor has lent his support to a campaign to help improve breastfeeding rates.

Ryan Tracey, a dad-of-seven who wowed judges when he appeared on Britain’s Got Talent with a blindfolded balloon trick, has created a breastfeeding balloon sculpture as part of the annual Breastival event.

The sculpture of a breastfeeding mum is currently being displayed in the shop window of fashion retailer Tempest in Omagh to coincide with Breastival and World Breastfeeding Week.

Ryan explained: “I was contacted by Catherine Muldoon from Breastival because we’re both from the same area and she knew about what I do.

“She asked me if I would be interested in doing something for Breastival and if there would be any possibility that I could do a breastfeeding mother.

“She told me all about the Breastival initiative, and as a father-of-seven I know how important breastfeeding is, but I also know how difficult it can be.

“As far as I’m concerned, it doesn’t need to be made any more difficult by the stigma experienced by women who breastfeed in public when all they’re trying to do is feed their baby.

“From my perspective as a father, mothers are the backbone of society. Certainly, without my wife my life wouldn’t be what it is and my children wouldn’t be who they are.

“I was quite alarmed when I read the statistics relating to breastfeeding rates in Northern Ireland and how it compares to other parts of western Europe, so I was only too happy to do whatever I can to help.

“It certainly seems like the sculpture has helped to get people talking about breastfeeding, and I reckon that if you are comfortable enough looking at a woman made from balloons breastfeeding her baby, then people should be comfortable seeing it happen in real life.”

Ryan worked with his balloon sculpting partner Darren Mortiboy for a full day to create the breastfeeding mum and her baby.

“We were really conscious of how important it was to get it just right,” added Ryan.

“We wanted everything to be just at the right angle so the position of the mum was as natural as possible, but we also wanted the backdrop to be colourful.

“I’m delighted with the response so far and I hope it helps. It’s certainly quite unusual — you’d not normally put balloons and breastfeeding together.”

Catherine, who came up with the original concept of the breastfeeding balloon mum, said: “It’s so exciting to be a part of Breastival, to go from a mum attending the event to being a speaker and now being part of the organising team, it’s such a privilege.”

Breastival is now into its fifth year and, due to the pandemic, it has gone online to ensure the safety of participants and continuity of the festival.

The week-long schedule of events culminates with the Big Latch On on Saturday morning.

Hosted by special guest Jen Hogan, a journalist, breastfeeding advocate and mother-of-seven, families and supporters from around the world are invited to gather online and feed their babies together from 10.15am. Breastival is asking breastfeeding mothers to join online as part of the global event.

The festival is also screening Tigers by Oscar-winning director Danis Tanovic, which is based on the true story of a former Nestle baby formula salesman in Pakistan who challenged its practices when he discovers the effects it has on infants.

A discussion will take place beforehand and will include the film’s writer and producer and Dr Chris Van Tulleken, who investigated the hidden dangers in processed children’s food for a BBC One documentary.

Details about all the upcoming events can be found on the Breastival website.