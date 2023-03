‘The city was in trauma’ CastleCourt was shining success story for Richard Needham

CastleCourt was Richard Needham’s shining success story as Under-Secretary of State for Northern Ireland. But building the £85m shopping centre became a deadly game of cat-and-mouse with the IRA

Richard Needham, CastleCourt, Belfast 1992

Richard Needham Fri 14 May 2021 at 17:30