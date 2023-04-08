The Clintons: Trips the former first couple made to Northern Ireland
A look back at the historic moments between 1993 and 2001 ahead of their 2023 visit
Bill and Hillary Clinton visited Northern Ireland three times while Bill Clinton was US President, between 1993 and 2001.
The former first couple are now set to make a return, when they will be visiting Belfast later this month during a week of events to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.
While definitive dates for their arrival have not yet been confirmed, on April 15, Hillary Clinton – the current Chancellor of Queen’s University Belfast – will speak at a special event in the Queen’s Film Theatre to mark the television screening of a film about murdered journalist Lyra McKee.
Ahead of their upcoming trip, the Belfast Telegraph has taken a look back at their last NI visits during Bill’s presidential tenure.
1995: A historic visit
Bill Clinton made history by becoming the first sitting US President to visit Northern Ireland when he and First Lady Hillary Clinton touched down at Belfast International Airport on 30 November, 1995.
In doing so, he broke a centuries-old rule of American diplomacy, which was was that the USA never interfered in the internal affairs of Great Britain and Ireland.
But his aim was to voice support for a peace agreement to be reached in Northern Ireland, in order to bring about an end to The Troubles.
President Clinton travelled throughout NI, stopping off at Londonderry, Armagh and Omagh, and even visiting local shops on both the Falls and Shankill roads in Belfast.
He also shook hands with Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams, and went on to visit an Enterprise Park in east Belfast, while Mrs Clinton – now a former US Secretary of State – met a group of women on the Ormeau Road.
The Clintons then made a trip by helicopter to Derry, where Bill addressed a packed crowd at Guildhall Square, accompanied by his wife Hillary, Sir Patrick Mayhew, and John and Pat Hume.
It was a moment that years later, would be re-enacted memorably in the second season of hit comedy Derry Girls.
The monumental day ended with Bill and Hillary switching on the Christmas lights at the front of Belfast City Hall.
“Blessed are the peacemakers,” he encouraged the some 80,000 citizens that gathered to see him.
With all-party talks scheduled for February 1996, the visit was seen as a way to support progress towards peace.
For President Clinton Northern Ireland was seen as a major foreign policy success. It helped Bill secure the lion’s share of the Irish vote in the 1996 election and was also good for Hillary when she stood for the Senate.
1998: The Good Friday Agreement
Bill Clinton was heavily involved in the Northern Ireland peace process, especially in the run-up to the signing of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement (GFA).
His second visit to NI came on September 3, in the aftermath of both signing of the GFA and the Omagh bomb; a Real IRA attack on the Co Tyrone town, which killed 29 people in August of that year. The victims included a woman pregnant with twins.
Three weeks after the bomb, Mr Clinton stood on Market Street and laid a wreath having met those who were injured and relatives of the dead.
The GFA had been signed five months previously.
Bill also met with Prime Minister Tony Blair and addressed the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Thousands turned out to hear him speak in Armagh alongside Mr Blair, former Northern Ireland Secretary, the late Mo Mowlam, and Northern Ireland's newly-appointed first and deputy first ministers, David Trimble and Seamus Mallon.
It was during a special event called Gathering for Peace on the Mall.
2000: Bill’s last presidential hurrah
In December of 2000, the relatively new Executive welcomed President Clinton’s decision to return to Belfast before he left office.
Alongside Tony Blair, Bill met the Ulster Unionist leader, David Trimble, Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams and the SDLP deputy leader Seamus Mallon.
The private talks were held separately in a bid to rescue the Good Friday Agreement because of the deadlock over unionist demands for IRA disarmament, republican calls for quicker demilitarisation and uncertainty over plans for future policing arrangements.
The president also addressed a crowd of 8,000 at Belfast’s new £93m Odyssey centre, where he encouraged the process of peace.
His visit culminated again with a celebration outside Belfast City Hall, where he switched on the Christmas lights in front of a 49-foot pine tree that was donated by Belfast's American sister city, Nashville in Tennessee.
The Clintons have visited Northern Ireland somewhat regularly since Bill left office 22 years ago, including in 2001, 2010 and 2014.