‘The dark cloud will lift’ Mickey Harte tells Creeslough community

Mickey Harte pictured with his daughter Michaela McAreavey, who was killed in 2011

The father of Michaela McAreavey has told families who lost loved ones in the Creeslough tragedy the ‘dark cloud’ over them will lift, as he recalled dealing with his own grief.

Former GAA manager Mickey Harte made the comments during a novena Mass in the village's St Michael's Church on Wednesday, according to Evoke.ie.

Ten people died last month when a fuelling station exploded in the village in Donegal, with the cause of the blast still undetermined.

Mr Harte’s daughter Michaela was 27-years old when she was killed in her hotel room while on honeymoon in Mauritius in 2011.

“When you hear of a tragedy like this, it just sinks your heart,' he said. 'You just seem to be consumed by the grief that exists for you right there, right then.”

“You cannot change that. Some days you will want to change what has happened, but there are things in life that you can not change. You then have to begin the journey of trying to accept that”

'I would describe this dark cloud as something that engulfs you at that time, and you can't see out of it at first, but with the grace of God, with a bit of time, and with prayer, it does begin to lift… This is something that can happen because I know. I have experienced it” he said.

The former Tyrone manager told families and loved ones of those killed in the blast “every day after the tragedy is a day further away from the worst time of it” and “another day's prayer coming from the people around you that helps you get on with that.”

Mr Harte also went on to reference the public nature of the tragedy. His daughter’s killing has made repeated headlines since 2011, with multiple arrests made in connection with her death.

In 2012, two hotel workers were charged with Michaela’s murder, however both were later acquitted.

Both Mr Harte and his daughter’s husband John McAreavey have continued to campaign for answers about Michaela’s death.

“Sometimes you think you're getting to deal with this and you're getting on okay, but something else comes out in the paper and it reminds everybody about it” he told the Mass.

Mr Harte continued to say Creeslough had to cope with a tragedy 'few communities have ever had to endure' and he wanted to “deliver a message of hope.”

Earlier this month, Gardai confirmed a forensic examination of the site of the blast had concluded.