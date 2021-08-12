The Earl of Antrim’s funeral: ‘True Glensman and real gentleman’ is laid to rest in ancestral plot

The Earl of Antrim's coffin was taken through the village by horse and cart for a service in the Church of the Immaculate Conception

Journey: The Earl of Antrim is laid to rest in the ancestral plot on the Glenarm estate

The Earl of Antrim will be remembered as a “true Glensman and a real gentleman” who maintained a love of the area throughout his life, mourners have heard.

The funeral of Alexander McDonnell, the 9th Earl of Antrim, took place at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Glenarm yesterday.

The Earl passed away following a short illness in Somerset on July 21 at the age of 86.

Due to Covid restrictions, the service was invite only.

However, people were welcome to join the funeral procession on its return journey to Glenarm Castle following the service.

The Earl was laid to rest in an ancestral plot within the estate.

During the service, Father Eugene O’Hagan said the Earl had spent his formative years in Glenarm and was “indelibly marked by a carefree childhood”.

“He had no airs and graces, preferring a fun-loving spontaneity to any polite aloofness that people sometimes mistakenly expect,” he added. “He was... unconventional in many ways but at heart... he was a true Glensman and a real gentleman.”

As a mark of respect Glenarm Castle closed its businesses yesterday.