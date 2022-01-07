The Emergency Fuel Payment scheme: Who is eligible for the £100 payment and how can you apply?

Eligible applicants will need to provide proof of their financial situation and need for a fuel payment. Posed picture. Credit: Dobrila Vignjevic

Those eligible for the £100 payment can use it on electricity, gas or oil, which will be paid directly to the supplier.

Any applicants will have to meet certain criteria to be considered. This includes those with a total gross annual household income lower than £23,000. Benefits such as Disability Living Allowance, Personal Independence Payment, or Carer’s Allowance don’t need to be included as part of the stated income.

The scheme also applies to those who have been made unemployed in the last eight weeks, those waiting for their first benefit payment, or those who have recently had their benefits stopped. A further condition is that applicants will need to have been affected by one of four issues.

This includes running out of an energy source such as gas, electricity or oil and having just three to five days left of an energy source.

It also applies to those who received a fuel bill in the last five days, or are due one in the next five days, that they cannot afford to pay. With the website already crashing on Thursday, applicants have been advised that only a limited number of applications can be processed each day up until March 31.

Eligible applicants will also need to provide proof of their financial situation and need for a fuel payment. If the application is successful, a text message will be sent to confirm within 24 hours.