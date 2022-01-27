The families are getting older but we’re not prepared to give up, says campaigner

On the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, some of the families have spoken of their own frailties and deep-rooted desire to see justice done in their lifetime.

January 30, 1972, is a day when the city of Derry was cast into darkness as civil rights protesters were gunned down in broad daylight by British paratroopers.

It was a killing spree that saw 13 people lose their lives and another 18 wounded. A 14th man died months later of his injuries.

Kate Nash. Credit: Lorcan Doherty

Families of those killed could be seen in the Bogside this week, dignified as ever, reliving the pain of that day and honouring the memory of loved ones whose lives were cruelly cut short. The Bloody Sunday families are older now, and in many cases more frail. Their devotion, however, is unwavering and they are resolute in their pursuit of justice.

This week a stoic and determined Kate Nash walked through the Bogside, where she blessed herself in front of a memorial on which her brother William’s name is inscribed.

He was 19 years old when shot dead.

Reflecting on the significance of this anniversary, Ms Nash said: “It means longevity. People around the world can see that we’re not prepared to give up. I know some of the families are getting older, and me myself, I could die, you know.

“And I have a sister who’s passionate about this campaign and I would hope that she’d carry it on with good health.

“That’s the one thing I do worry about, that I don’t make it to see prosecutions, because after that I wouldn’t care.

“I just want equality for all those victims, and I mean all over Northern Ireland — equality and to be able to access the law, courts and have your case looked at independently.

“Otherwise, the British Government should be taken to The Hague, because successive Governments have covered up those crimes.”

The 2010 Saville Report and apology by David Cameron exonerated the victims and vindicated the families’ campaign for justice.

The victims, whose reputations were muddied by the Army, Government and sections of the press as “nail bombers and gunmen”, were cleared by the Prime Minister’s admission that the killings were “unjustified and unjustifiable”.

However, when the Bloody Sunday Justice Campaign was launched, families had three clear demands: to have the Widgery Report whitewash overturned and replaced by an independent inquiry; to gain a formal acknowledgement of the innocence of all their loved ones, and to prosecute those responsible.

The third objective has not been met.

Families want prosecutions, but there is a feeling among some that the Saville Inquiry apportioned blame to rogue rank-and-file soldiers while the reputation of military chiefs who directed operations on the day remained untarnished.

At Prime Minister’s Questions at Westminster yesterday, Boris Johnson said: “This Sunday marks a tragic day in our history and is one of the darkest days of the Troubles.”

He echoed comments made by Secretary of State Brandon Lewis to “learn from the past, reconcile and build a shared, peaceful and prosperous future”.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood called on the Army and the Parachute Regiment to issue a formal apology in the House of Commons yesterday.

While he was raising the matter, DUP MP Sammy Wilson could be heard interjecting saying “shame” and “they were protecting the people of Northern Ireland from republicans”.

Mr Eastwood said Parachute Regiment flags were flown on the outskirts of Derry and the regiment had rightly condemned the flying of them as a “grossly offensive act”.

But, he said, they have yet to apologise and condemn the actions of their soldiers on Bloody Sunday.

Mr Lewis said the Government has to accept responsibility for what happened in the past and work to find a way forward.