‘The first minister, head of civil service and judiciary’: Hillary Clinton praises strides made in NI female leadership

Hillary Clinton has said the Good Friday Agreement will continue to be a “model of peacebuilding” for other countries around the world.

The former US secretary of state addressed an International Voices in Leadership event at Agreement 25 as Queen’s University hosted the second of a three-day conference.

Mrs Clinton said she was “very proud Northern Ireland led the way”.

“In today’s very difficult political international context, anything that holds out hope that divides can be crossed and bridges can be built and people can get along with former adversaries is so necessary,” she added.

Mrs Clinton echoed the calls from peace talks chairman Senator George Mitchell and husband Bill Clinton for the restoration of the power-sharing government at Stormont.

She said that Brexit had been “such a shock to the system”.

“The idea that borders would be reimposed was against the Good Friday Agreement, so something had to happen to create the opening for all parties once again to believe that the Good Friday Agreement was still the basis for self-governance,” the ex-presidential candidate said.

“I think the Windsor Framework is that opening and I would hopefully expect all the parties now to reconstitute the government.

Focusing on the role of women in Northern Ireland, she said it was “remarkable” how they have “assumed roles that were just not imaginable 25 years ago”.

“About a third of the Assembly, once the government is reconstituted, will be women, the first minister will be a woman, the head of the civil service is a woman, the head of the judiciary is a woman.

“I think women have really stepped up into the public arena, running for office, holding office, having important positions within government.

“So everything we thought would happen if you actually create the right circumstances seems to be happening.”

But she said that too many women still struggle with leadership because they don’t see themselves as leaders, herself included.

“I realised that a critic could be a critical friend or a teacher and that you can learn something about yourself by taking their opinion on board,” she added.

“Anonymous online criticism is literally meant to tear you down. If you take that seriously, you will get taken down.”

Caroline Feeney, Hillary Clinton, Mary McAleese and Cherie Blair at WIB Voices of Leadership Conference

Jayne Brady, the first female head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, said many barriers remain for women to reach their full potential.

“The gender playing field is far from level,” she told the Mandela Hall event.

“Women represent 50% of our talent assets and their career paths must be nurtured.”

Former President of Ireland Mary McAleese said she had witnessed young women whose careers had to be put on hold due to childcare or the care needs of elderly parents.