The five most harmful types of single-use plastics

Plastic is harmful for the environment, but some of the worst types are things we might be using every day…

Plastic bottles

It’s rare to find your favourite soft drink in a glass or environmental friendly bottle, with most drinks now coming in plastic bottles.

These are made up of different types of compounds and materials and, depending on which (or if they’re mixed), these can prove tricky for anyone wishing to reduce, reuse and recycle.

Last year, the Coca-Cola Company said it would only use recycled bottles in its drinks measuring under 500ml.

The company has faced criticism in the past for being one of the world’s largest producers of plastic.

Takeaway cups

Few people stop in the morning and think about the plastic used in the takeaway cup from their local coffee shop.

It would take a lot of thinking, as the UK produces over 2.5bn takeaway coffee cups every year.

This could soon change as, much like plastic bags, disposable coffee cups may be soon subject to a levy charge.

In March this year, it was announced a 20 cent levy will be introduced in Ireland in a bid to help decrease the use of single-use plastics.

Takeaway containers

It isn’t just your drinks that may be causing the environment some damage, as plastic is the main component in your favourite food takeaway’s utensils.

In December 2021, DAERA began a consultation in a bid to reduce the amount of waste caused by using food containers and suggested three options for the items: an outright ban; a levy along the lines of the carrier bags; or a voluntary reduction approach.

According to RecycleRight.org, the container which houses your favourite Chinese or Indian cannot be recycled in your recycling box/bin and must be disposed of via the council. Of course, they also can be reused to store leftovers.

Cotton buds

You wouldn’t think the item used to clean ears would be one of the world’s biggest polluters of single-use plastics, but the tiny swabs are routinely listed as one of the most troublesome products due to the amount of plastic they use.

It’s believed 1.5bn cotton buds are produced every day and most end up in the ocean, where they can be harmful to ecosystems and fish after the cotton dissolves, leaving a small plastic stick.

The beauty industry has tried to tackle this with wooden or liquid ear-cleaning alternatives, but, then again, the old wives’ tale of ‘you shouldn’t put anything smaller than your elbow in your ear’ could also come in handy.

Plastic straws

Though most hospitality venues have replaced plastic straws with the extremely unpopular paper alternatives, plastic straws remain enemy number one in single-use plastics.

The waste involving plastic straws stems from their light weight, meaning they can blow about very easily and often end up in the sea where they can prove fatal for animals such as turtles.

McDonald’s faced criticism in 2019 when it was revealed its paper replacements were unable to be recycled, which the company said it would try to rectify as soon as possible.