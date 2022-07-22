The Foyle Maritime Festival 2022 sets sail as tens of thousands flock to Derry

Tens of thousands of people have flocked to Londonderry for the internationally acclaimed Foyle Maritime Festival.

This year’s festival reaches its pinnacle on Friday with a magical evening of music, dance and theatre culminating in the mesmerising Parade of Light on the River Foyle against the backdrop of an awe-inspiring pyrotechnic display.

The festival, which coincides with the return of the Clipper Round The World Race to the city, has grown into a major attraction that generates millions of pounds for the local economy.

With 95% of the city’s hotel beds booked until Saturday night, 150,000 people are expected to attend this year’s festival, which runs until Sunday.

The riverfront has once again been transformed into a bustling international marina with maritime markets and a celebration of the best food and drink the North West has to offer.

With a jam-packed programme, the free-to-attend festival includes live art and animation installations, virtual reality experiences, acrobats, animated performers and an array of water sports such as kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding, which gives participants a unique view of the city from the River Foyle.

Live music performances are taking place on the Festival Village stage along with riverside family activities including workshops, funfair attractions, the Foyle Bubble Challenge, boat tours and street theatre. In addition, a number of majestic tall ships have anchored in the Foyle, with some visiting Northern Ireland for the first time.

Jacqueline Whoriskey, the council’s festival and events manager, said she is delighted to see such strong visitor numbers.

She said: “There has been real anticipation in the city for this year’s festival and of course the return of the Clipper crews.

“It is the perfect festival for family fun and I would encourage everyone to make their way to the city over the next few days — you won’t be disappointed.”

A central focus of this year’s festival is the plight of the world’s oceans and seas and there are educational elements revealing the damage that is being inflicted by mankind and the steps we can take to be more environmentally friendly.

Lowering the curtain on the festival is the Parade of Sail on Sunday, as the Clipper fleet takes to the sea to embark on the final leg of their journey and head for the finishing line in London.