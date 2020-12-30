The full list of Northern Ireland recipients for 2020 New Year Honours

Full list of Northern Ireland's New Year Honours recipients.

Order of the Bath

Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)

Mr Derek Alexander Baker. Permanent Secretary, Department of Education, Northern Ireland Executive. For public service.

Mrs Fiona Caroline Gail Chamberlain. Lately Crown Solicitor for Northern Ireland. For public service.

The Royal Victorian Order

Commanders of the Royal Victorian Order (CVO)

Mr David Christopher Lindsay. Lord-Lieutenant of County Down

Order of the British Empire

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Mr William Barry Douglas. O.B.E. Concert Pianist. For services to Music and to Community Relations in Northern Ireland.

Mr Sean William Holland. Chief Social Work Officer, Department of Health, Northern Ireland Executive. For public service.

Mr Michael Ashton Kuhn. Lately Board Member, Northern Ireland Screen. For services to the Film Industry.

Mr Mark Alexander Larmour. Political Director, Northern Ireland Office. For services to the Peace Process in Northern Ireland.

Mr Bernard Francis (Brian) McConville. Owner and Chair, MJM Group. For services to the Economy and to Charity in Northern Ireland.

Mr Paul Alexander Terrington. Head of Consulting, PwC UK and EMEA and lately Regional Chair, PwC Northern Ireland. For services to the Economy in Northern Ireland.

Order of the British Empire

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Mrs Geraldine Brereton. Deputy Director, Universal Credit Operations, Department for Communities, Northern Ireland Executive. For services to Social Security.

Mr John Dalzell. M.B.E. For services to Fundraising for the Southern Area Hospice, Newry.

Mr John George Lilywhite. Chair, Kainos. For services to the Technology Sector in Northern Ireland.

Dr Philip Joseph McGarry. D.L. For services to Mental Health and to the community in Belfast.

Mr Alan John Lindsay Kennedy Moore. M.B.E. For services to Mass Incident Emergency Planning in Northern Ireland.

Mr Jerome Patrick Mullen. Director, Newry Chamber of Commerce and the Clamry Group. For services to the Economy in Northern Ireland and to Polish-Northern Irish Relations.

Mr William Patrick Thomas O’Hara. For services to Sailing.

Lord Diljit Singh Rana. M.B.E. Chairman, Andras House Ltd. For services to Business and to the Economy in Northern Ireland.

Dr Oliver Edward Pattison Shanks. For services to the Vulnerable in Northern Ireland.

Order of the British Empire

Members of the Order of the British Empire

Mr Alan Henry Black. For services to the community in South Armagh.

Ms Anne Blake. For services to Adults with Learning Disabilities in Lisburn, Northern Ireland.

Mr Michael David Briggs. Executive Director, East Belfast Community Development Agency. For services to the Voluntary Sector and to the community in East Belfast.

Mr Derek Capper. For services to Young People in Northern Ireland.

Ms Hazel Carson. For services to People with Genetic High Risk of Cancer in Northern Ireland.

Mr Norman David Carson. For services to Charity and to the community in Northern Ireland.

Mr Philip Cassidy. Global Executive Vice President, Concentrix. For services to Entrepreneurship, to Business and to the Economy in Northern Ireland.

Mr Charles Wesley Duncan. For voluntary service to Military Veterans.

Mrs Sarah Ellen Griffiths. For charitable services to People with Disabilities.

Mrs Florence Margaret Hand. Health and Wellbeing Manager, Northern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to the Homeless.

Mr Ian Aubrey McDonald Harvey. For services to Agriculture and to Charity in Northern Ireland.

Miss Christine Hayes. Lately Systems, Analytics and Reward Officer, Ulster University. For services to Higher Education.

Mrs Claire Henderson. Head of Department, Quality, Careers and International Development, South Eastern Regional College. For services to Further Education in Northern Ireland.

Mr William Joseph Humphrey. MLA Member of the Northern Ireland Legislative Assembly for North Belfast. For public service, particularly during the Covid-19 Response.

Ms Catherine Jane Irwin. Volunteer, Girl Guides. For services to Girlguiding.

Mr John Charles Kenneth McDowell. Director, Kilwaughter Minerals Ltd. For services to Industry and to Charity in Northern Ireland.

Ms Karen McDowell. Station Commander, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service. For services to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and to the LGBTQ community.

Mr William Thompson McElhinney. Lately Principal, Ashlea Primary School, Londonderry. For services to Primary Education in Northern Ireland.

Mr David Alistair McGowan. For services to Sport and Reconciliation in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Helen Elizabeth McHugh. For services to Education and to the Methodist Church in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Amanda McNamee. Principal, Lagan College. For services to Education in Northern Ireland.

Mr Gordon Charles Penrose. Honorary President, Institute of Roofing. For services to the Roof Slating and Tiling Industry.

Mr Alastair John Rankin. For public and charitable services in Belfast.

Mr David John Marshall Robinson. Chairman of the Trustees, The Robinson Memorial Hospital. For services to the Health Board and the Covid-19 Response in North Antrim.

Mr Thomas Daniel Robinson. For voluntary service to Education in Larne, County Antrim.

Ms Lynn Smith. Civilian Secretary, HQ 38 (Irish) Brigade, Northern Ireland Garrison. For services to Defence.

Mrs Sarah Elizabeth Marilyn Warren. Lecturer, Southern Regional College. For services to Education and Children in Northern Ireland.

Mr Stephen Leslie Weir. For services to the Royal British Legion and to the community in County Antrim during Covid-19.

Order of the British Empire

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Mr Hugh Kirkpatrick Paul Bell. Chairman, Board of Governors, Aughnacloy College. For voluntary service to Education in Northern Ireland.

Mr Michael David Black. For services to the Jewish Community in Northern Ireland.

Mr Donald John Blair. Volunteer, 1st Greenisland Company, The Boys' Brigade. For services to Young People in County Antrim.

Mr George Ivan Brown. For services to Business and to the community in Omagh, County Tyrone.

Mr William Brown. For services to Food Economy in Northern Ireland.

Mr David Terrance Butler. Access Manager, Translink. For services to Public Transport in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Margaret Campbell. For services to Pipe Bands and Sollus Highland Dancers.

Mrs Joycelyn Carson. For services to Reserve Forces and Cadets in Northern Ireland.

Miss Myrtle Joan Clements. For services to Health and Social Care in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Isabella Daisy Collum. For services to Young People and to the community in Fivemiletown, County Tyrone.

Ms Annie Irvine Cook. For voluntary services to Older and Isolated People in East Belfast.

Mr Daniel Martin Corr. For services to Martial Arts and to Community Relations in Glengormley, County Antrim.

Mrs Helen Martha Coulter. For services to Cancer and Stoma Patients in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Patricia Anne Dallas. Volunteer and Founding Member, Ballywillan Girls' Brigade. For voluntary service to Young People in Coleraine, County Londonderry.

Ms Elizabeth Doherty. Receptionist, Belfast Campus, Ulster University. For services to Higher Education.

Mr Thomas Edward Donnelly. For services to Peace and Reconciliation in Brookeborough, County Fermanagh.

Mrs Brigid Doyle. Head of Childcare, Queen’s University Belfast. For services to Higher Education.

Ms Martyne Girvan. Higher Officer, Fraud Investigation Service, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to Mental Health Support during the Covid-19 Response.

Mrs Evelyn Graham. For services to Badminton and to the community in County Antrim.

Mr George Kenneth Graham. For services to Young People and to the community in Fivemiletown, County Tyrone.

Mrs Karen Joanne Hamilton. For voluntary service to Young People with Autism and Learning Difficulties in Belfast.

Mrs Denise Hunt (O’Neill) For services to the Hospitality Sector and to the community in Carnlough, County Antrim.

Mrs Phyllis Brenda Jeffers. For services to Guiding and to Young People.

Mr Stephen Lenaghan. For services to Adults with Learning Disabilities and to Tourism in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Alana Lorraine McAllister. For services to the community in County Antrim.

Mr Rhys Joshua McClenaghan. For services to Gymnastics.

Miss Maureen McKeown. For services to the community in Dungannon, County Tyrone.

Mrs Violet McKeown. For voluntary services to People with Cancer and Lymphedema in Northern Ireland.

Mr Jonathan Peter McMillen. Executive Officer, Syrian Refugee Project, Department for Communities, Northern Ireland Executive. For services to Refugees.

Miss Elizabeth O’Donnell. For voluntary and charitable services to the community in Londonderry.

Mrs Peggy Margaret Mary O'Dwyer. For services to the community in Londonderry.

Mr Arthur Wilfred David Ovens, For services to Peace and Reconciliation in Brookeborough, County Fermanagh.

Mrs Sheila Mary McCafferty Palmer.For services to the community in North Down, Northern Ireland.

Mr James Hamilton Porter. For services to Cancer Research and the community in Castlederg, County Tyrone.

Mr Christopher James Preshaw. Chief Technician, School of Biological Sciences, Queen’s University Belfast. For services to Higher Education.

Mr William Arthur Simpson. For services to the community in Randalstown, County Antrim during Covid-19.

Mrs Joan Young Totten. Manager, North Belfast Alternatives. For services to Restorative Justice and Community Cohesion in Northern Ireland.

Mr Rodney Watson. For voluntary service to the Scout Movement in Counties Down and Armagh.

Queen’s Police Medal (QPM)

Mr Norman James Lewis. Detective Chief Inspector, Police Service for Northern Ireland.

Mr Robert McAllen. Constable, Police Service for Northern Ireland.

Dr Mark Roberts. Inspector, Police Service for Northern Ireland.

Queen’s Ambulance Medal (QAM)

Mrs Margaret Mary Barclay. Resource Manager, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.