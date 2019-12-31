The headlines of 2019: A year of roller-coaster highs and lows

Frances and Patrick Connolly from Moira with their cheque for £115m

Mark Bain looks at the main news stories of the past 12 months.

January: 115m reasons to celebrate new year

A couple from Northern Ireland started 2019 in a winning way by scooping a £115m EuroMillions jackpot.

Frances and Patrick Connolly, from Moira, Co Down, matched the winning numbers in the New Year's Day draw and quickly drew up a list of 50 people they wanted to share the prize with.

It was the fourth biggest UK EuroMillions win and the biggest ever in Northern Ireland and Frances said that family, friends and charitable causes would all benefit from the windfall.

"This is a massive sum of money and we want it to have a huge impact on the lives of other people we know and love, as well as on our future too."

The 52-year-old said at the time the most important thing they had done since their win was to make a list of people they wanted to give money to.

"It's going to be so much fun giving it away," she said.

Patrick (54) said: "I've got a wonderful wife, a wonderful family and wonderful friends, so this is the icing on the cake.

"We are quite level-headed people, we're not overly extravagant - yet."

The couple - who have three daughters and three grandchildren - said they only normally bought tickets for EuroMillions when there was a big jackpot.

March: St Patrick’s Day horror

Tragedy struck in Cookstown when three teenagers lost their lives in a crush at a St Patrick's Day disco.

The Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown

Lauren Bullock (17), Morgan Barnard (17) and 16-year-old Connor Currie, all from the Dungannon area, died while waiting to gain entry to the disco at The Greenvale Hotel.

A month later police confirmed 619 people had been in the car park at the hotel trying to gain entry to the premises.

Connor Currie, Morgan Barnard and Lauren Bullock, the three teenagers killed in the St Patrick's Day tragedy at the Greenvale Hotel in Dungannon.

Hundreds more who had attended on the night received counselling support through schools.

All three funerals were held on the same morning in Dungannon, Donaghmore and Edendork.

Head of the Catholic Church in Ireland Archbishop Eamon Martin attended all three services and described Tyrone as a "valley of tears".

The PSNI was criticised in the wake of the tragedy after it emerged that the first officers at the scene withdrew to wait for assistance. Former Chief Constable George Hamilton, who had described the officers as "brave", later apologised to the families of the teenagers.

March: Soldier F is charged

In March, a former Paratrooper was told he will face murder charges over the killing of two people on Bloody Sunday in Londonderry in 1972.

The Public Prosecution Service said there was enough evidence to prosecute 'Soldier F' for the murders of James Wray and William McKinney.

William McKinney

The sole prosecution was seen as a "terrible disappointment" by some of the families of the 13 people killed at a civil rights march on 30 January, 1972.

The day became known as Bloody Sunday - one of the darkest days of the Troubles.

Soldier F also faces charges for the attempted murders of Patrick O'Donnell, Joseph Friel, Joe Mahon and Michael Quinn.

The Public Prosecution Service said there was insufficient evidence to prosecute 16 other soldiers and two Official IRA men.

James Wray's brother Liam said he was "very saddened for the other families" of those killed on Bloody Sunday.

"Their hearts must be broken," he said.

"It has been a sad day but the Wray family are relieved."

Linda Nash, whose brother William was shot dead, said she felt "let down by a law and a justice system that's supposed to protect people".

But the news led to a loyalist campaign of support for Soldier F, with banners erected across Northern Ireland over what some saw as the unfair victimisation of former British soldiers who served here.

April: Lyra McKee is shot dead by dissidents

Journalist Lyra McKee (29) was fatally shot in the head while observing rioting in Londonderry's Creggan estate in April. The New IRA later admitted carrying out the murder.

Massive public outcry followed her death, with former prime minister Theresa May, Irish president Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar among those to attend her funeral at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast.

Lyra McKee

There was a standing ovation, and loud applause erupted, at her funeral service when priest Fr Martin Magill openly challenged the politicians in the pews over the ongoing Stormont stalemate. "Why in God's name does it take the death of a 29-year-old woman to get to this point?" he asked.

In the days after the murder a protest by friends of Ms McKee took place outside the Londonderry offices of dissident republican political group Saoradh, which has been linked to the New IRA.

A number of protesters smeared red handprints on republican slogans outside the office, and they quickly became a symbol for peace across the country.

A strong LGBTQ activist, Belfast born Lyra had moved to Derry to be with her partner, Sara Canning, shortly before her death.

Her book, Angels with Blue Faces, which deals with the 1981 IRA murder of Belfast MP Robert Bradford, was published several months after her death.

June: Boris tackles Brexit

Away from the ongoing political turmoil as Stormont remained closed for business, the main topic in the political arena was Brexit.

After several failed attempts to get her Brexit deal for the UK to leave the European Union through Parliament, Theresa May announced she would be standing down as Prime Minister on May 24.

Mrs May was finally replaced by Boris Johnston after leaving office on June 7.

After returning to the EU, Mr Johnson came back with a 'new deal', but several more failed attempts to find a route through parliament finally led to a General Election on December 12.

Boris Johnson

Brexit brought particular concerns for Northern Ireland, the only part of the UK with an EU land border, and debate raged over the frontier. Business leaders said 'no-deal' would have proved 'disastrous'. The farming community was facing devastation with the loss of EU subsidies coupled with new trade tariffs between north and south. Experts warned that farmers would be left facing bankruptcy.

A real issue for all was the lack of clarity about what any potential Brexit would mean for Northern Ireland. Everyone had an opinion on what Brexit would mean. When Mr Johnson returned with his 'new deal' from the EU, it became known as the 'Betrayal Act' by loyalists who saw it as a threat to the Union. They claimed it put an economic border in the Irish Sea and meant Northern Ireland would be treated differently to the rest of the UK.

Disagreements about what it all means for Northern Ireland will continue in the next 12 months.

July: Lowry wins at Portrush

July saw the world's best golfers and thousands of golf fans flock to the north coast as Royal Portrush hosted The Open for the first time in almost 70 years.

The championship generated more than £100 million of economic benefit for Northern Ireland, according to a study commissioned by organisers and proved a real boost to the tourist industry with hotels sold out and fans flocking to the scenic location from across the world - 237,750 fans arrived on the north coast with more than half coming from outside Northern Ireland.

Shane Lowry

The figures helped boost predictions that 2019 will be a record breaking year for tourism in Northern Ireland with 2.265m people expecting to have visited in the year.

Irish winner Shane Lowry lifted the coveted Claret Jug at the end of the event, six shots clear of nearest challenger, England's Tommy Fleetwood. There was disappointment as Holywood's Rory McIlroy failed to make the cut for the final two rounds. He revealed recently how he fought to hold back tears during his unsuccessful bid.

August: Nora is found dead in Malaysia

Nora Quoirin (15), whose mother Meabh is from Belfast, was reported missing after her father discovered she was not in her bedroom at the Dusun Resort on Sunday, August 4 during a family holiday to Malaysia.

On August 7, the Quoirin family said: "We believe she has been abducted.

"We are especially worried because Nora has learning and developmental disabilities. We have no reason to believe she wandered off and is lost."

Teenager Nora Quoirin went missing on a family holiday

Increasingly desperate after nine days without news, Nora's family offered a £10,000 reward, donated by a Belfast businessman, for information, but a day later Nora's body was discovered near a waterfall less than two miles from the holiday villa.

Malaysian police said they believed she died from internal bleeding probably caused by hunger and stress.

Her parents have always maintained a 'criminal element' was involved and have since enlisted the support of the Irish government as they call for Malaysian authorities to carry out an in-depth inquiry.

Nora's funeral was held at St Brigid's Church, Belfast, on September 10.

October: immigrants’ bodies found in lorry

In October, the UK was shocked when 39 bodies of immigrants were discovered in the back of a lorry.

Lorry driver Maurice 'Mo' Robinson from Co Armagh was arrested in the wake of the tragedy.

All those who died - eight women and 31 men - were originally from Vietnam and had been trying to enter the UK illegally in the refrigerated trailer.

The container lorry in which 39 people were found dead at Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Police said they had received the first reports about bodies found in a lorry in Grays, Essex just before 1.40am on October 23.

Robinson (25) was later charged with the manslaughter of the 39 victims, people trafficking, and immigration and money laundering offences.

He pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey on November 25 to conspiring with others to assist illegal immigration between May 1, 2018 and October 24, 2019.

A second man from Northern Ireland was charged with multiple counts of manslaughter. Eamonn Harrison (22) appeared in court in Dublin to face 41 charges, including 39 manslaughter charges, conspiracy to commit human trafficking and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration. A decision is pending on whether or not he will be extradited to the UK.

Two brothers were also identified by police as suspects - Ronan and Christopher Hughes, who have links to Armagh and Co Monaghan in the Republic.

December: Voters speak

The General Election of December 12 gave Boris Johnson and his Conservative Party an 80-seat majority in the House of Commons and heralded the end of Jeremy Corbyn's tenure as leader of the opposition Labour Party.

There was plenty of interest in the local scene with some big name casualties. The biggest loser was the DUP, with Nigel Dodds ousted by Sinn Fein's John Finucane after serving as North Belfast MP for 18 years. The DUP also lost South Belfast where the SDLP's Claire Hanna unseated Emma Little-Pengelly by over 15,000 votes. The DUP suffered a third blow in North Down where the Alliance Party's Stephen Farry claimed the seat vacated by independent unionist Lady Sylvia Hermon.

Nigel Dodds

While the DUP finished the election down from 10 seats to eight, Sinn Fein saw their majorities slashed across Northern Ireland - Mr Finucane's win tempered by a crushing defeat for Elisha McCallion in Foyle. SDLP leader Colum Eastwood now sits as MP there with a majority of over 17,000 in what had been predicted to be a close contest.

Gains for Alliance followed success in the European Elections at the end of May with leader Naomi Long elected alongside Diane Dodds (DUP) and Martina Anderson (Sinn Fein). The Alliance surge had started at the local government elections earlier in May when it gained 21 council seats.

December: thousands of NI nurses strike

December saw the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) take official strike action for the first time in its 103-year history.

The action, stretching over several days, culminated with walk outs at all of Northern Ireland's main hospitals.

On Wednesday, December 18, an estimated 15,500 nurses were involved in the unprecedented industrial action.

RCN workers on the picket line outside Belfast City Hospital

Members of other unions, including ambulance staff, were also involved.

Eight more days of strikes are planned before the end of March unless a resolution is reached in a dispute over pay and staffing levels.

Health and social care workers are calling for pay levels on a par with workers in the rest of the UK and say staffing levels are dangerously low across the health service in Northern Ireland.

The Health and Social Care Board said there were "major challenges across all health and social care services".

"Regrettably, as a result of the widespread nature of the strike, numerous appointments and treatments have been cancelled and many services across our hospitals and the community care sector have had to be stood down or reduced," the board added.

Emergency departments remained open as normal, but were under significant pressure, while thousands of scheduled appointments and operations were cancelled.

Unions maintained their members had been forced into the action due to years of neglect with pay and conditions "intolerable".