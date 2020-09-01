The history of a landmark: The former Belfast Telegraph building on Royal Avenue
Alf McCreary traces the history of the former Belfast Telegraph building on Royal Avenue, which was one of the great landmarks of the city in its growing 19th century prosperity and well into the 21st century
Alf McCreary
When the two enterprising rural Randalstown brothers William Savage Baird and George Courtenay Baird first published the Belfast Evening Telegraph on September 1, 1870 they were no doubt aware of the great commercial potential of a half-penny evening newspaper being published daily for a burgeoning population in a busy city that was expanding almost exponentially.