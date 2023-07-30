‘The Irish Superbowl’: All-star line-up provide incisive analysis during GAA final

Irish stars from both sides of the border assembled at Croke Park for what they described as an “unbelievable” All-Ireland final between Dublin and Kerry.

New Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty, actors Adrian Dunbar and Paul Mescal and comedian Dara O Briain were among the famous guests for the climax to the GAA season.

Described as a massive sporting event and occasion in Irish society, the four men from Down, Fermanagh, Kildare and Wicklow were delighted to witness what turned out to be an enthralling and fiercely fought final.

Mr O Briain said the tribute to Sinead O’Connor before kick-off was fitting and stopped supporters in their tracks as the country is “still in shock and mourning” following her sudden passing.

“It’s as good a spot as any to find all of Ireland together to mark that. So I’m delighted they did it but we’re all, I think, a bit taken by the emotion of that now before the game,” he said on the BBC’s live broadcast.

“It’s a mark of the exceptional nature of this event and the ordinariness of it, that it is just 83,000 Irish people, all gathered in together, mixed in, like fans aren’t in football matches.”

Normal People star, Mr Mescal, who played GAA at a high-standard, said it was a “defining factor” in his teenage years but the worlds of acting and sport weren’t complementary.

He broke his jaw before starting the final year of drama school which proved to be “the nail in the coffin”.

“The Gaffer”, Mr Dunbar, said it was a pity their wasn’t an Ulster team in the final, as he made reference to Derry reaching the semi-final, but he was pleased to witness “the two greats of GAA football” face off.

Working with Enniskillen Gaels all sections of the community were brought together, he said, as he praised a “brilliantly run amateur organisation”.

Meanwhile, former GAA goalkeeper Mr Kielty described it as a “bucket-list event – this is the Irish Superbowl”.

His children were sent England football shirts by Harry Kane, but he explained that his eldest son was brought to Croke Park and knows his Down chant, which is “very catchy, it’s ‘up Down’”.

Hurling enthusiast Mr O Briain remarked at how good the line-up was on the BBC, with an Academy Award nominee in Mescal for his role in Aftersun.

At half-time the quartet became a quintet as comedian David O’Doherty dropped by for a brief appearance before handing back to “some of the finest minds in entertainment”.

The stars proceeded to breakdown the game in detail that the in-studio pundits would have been proud of.

Mescal was impressed with the tenacious defensive work, while O Briain described tackling as “more of a concept” or “vague notion” in GAA.

When it was all said and done, Mescal, whose heart predicted a narrow Kerry win said he felt for them on what was an “amazing occasion”.

He joked that Dublin players, some with nine All-Ireland medals, “should give them away to someone else”.

Mr Kielty said that for anyone watching for the first time it “summed up why we love it” and that with an actor’s strike a couple of the star panel “are available for Match of the Day”.

Line of Duty man, Dunbar, hailed it as “unbelievable” as he looked forward to “a few pints”.