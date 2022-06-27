The Keep: Planning granted for multi-million retail and leisure scheme in Belfast’s former BHS building

Planning permission has been granted for a brand-new retail and leisure development in the former British Home Stores (BHS) building on Belfast city centre’s Castle Lane.

The planning application to Belfast City Council to refurbish the 70,000 sq ft building was lodged by Alterity Investments.

The new multi-million-pound development will be known as ‘The Keep’ and plans to include a significant reconfiguration of the ground floor space into a number of retail units and a partial change of use on upper floors to allow for leisure uses.

Permission has been granted to alter the existing façade on Castle Lane, Castle Arcade and Cornmarket to make it more attractive, as well as changes to internal staircases and walls.

When Alterity acquired the building in early 2021 it had been sitting empty for almost five years, after retailer BHS went into administration in 2016.

The company said that it intends to begin work on the building soon after the summer and expects to complete the construction phase within 12 months.

Richard Faloon, Commercial Director of Alterity Investments, said the company is “delighted” to see this major investment into Belfast city centre granted planning permission to proceed.

“The project represents a substantial investment in the city centre and we believe that as well as regenerating the site, it will also help revitalise the surrounding area and benefit the existing holdings the company already has in the Castle Lane and Cornmarket area,” he said.

Frazer Kidd is commercial agent for the property, which comprises three upper floors and a ground floor that opens onto Castle Lane, Castle Arcade and Cornmarket.

Brian Kidd, from Frazer Kidd, said it is a “vote of confidence in the city” that Alterity is committed to breathing new life into the landmark building.

“We have seen really strong interest from international occupiers in the retail and leisure sectors in this prime location between Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter and City Centre core, and we hope to be in the position to confirm details of some of those occupiers in the coming months,” he said.