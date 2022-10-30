The lady vanishes … long lost statue is back to ‘terrorise’ Rathcoole

‘Spooky’ sculpture disappeared 20 years ago from estate

People gather to watch The Lady of Rathcoole statue being unveiled in The Diamond

The ‘Lady of Rathcoole’ has made a frightening homecoming to continue her legacy of “terrifying young people” after almost two decades away.

The handiwork of sculptor Stephen Toogood was erected in the Rathcoole estate in Newtownabbey in the 1960s and remained at The Diamond until around 2003 when the statue disappeared.

However, Dee Crooks from the local youth development group NACN tracked her down in a warehouse in Antrim before securing funding to give her a facelift.

“A lot of the young people in the area have been asking their parents about the statue,” he said. “Everybody says she’s ugly and scary, and she is a strange looking woman, but she’s part of the fabric of this place.”

The Lady of Rathcoole statue

Redevelopment work resulted in the statue being taken down and put into storage.

“She has been around,” Mr Crooks added. “She was moved to the archive centre in the Shankill.

"We found her in Antrim but people have their own stories about where they have spotted her over the years.”

The recent restoration was made possible by funding from the Northern Ireland Housing Executive.

On Sunday night, the Lady of Rathcoole was unveiled close to her original spot where she resumed her mission of watching over residents in the estate.

Mr Crooks is delighted to see an integral piece of local history restored.

“She doesn’t belong to the council or the Housing Executive, she belongs to the people of Rathcoole,” he said.

“I grew up being scared by the ugly woman on the wall, and now my kids will grow up seeing her and my grandkids too.

“Although I’m not sure anything actually scares kids these days.

“It’s good we’re able to bring a positive story to the area and this was led by our young people.”

The restoration project involved replacing a missing foot and removing a number of dents.

Following the years-long search, which ended when the copper statue was found buried under pallets, residents gathered for a full day of celebrations.

The community fun day — full of live music and bouncy castle antics organised by members of the youth management programme — culminated in the big reveal of the estate’s most prominent resident.

“The reaction was good,” Mr Crooks said.

“Everybody was glad to see her back where she belongs.

“Lots of young people came along and everyone got involved.

“The children did workshops and made key chains.”

Mr Crooks said it is a success story that belongs to all those involved in the youth project.