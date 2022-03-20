The Mob, the IRA, Johnny Depp, the double agent and me...

In an extract from ‘Reporting the Troubles 2’, a compilation of stories by reporters, photographers and writers covering the 30-year conflict, Ivan Little recalls the IRA gunrunning ship ‘Marita Ann’ and the twists of fate involved in following the tale

It started with an ITN weekend-reporting shift in London. And it ended with my appearance in a Hollywood movie starring Johnny Depp. In the intervening 25 years, the intriguing story of the IRA’s Marita Ann gunrunning ship took me to Boston on the trail of American mobster and Provo supporter Whitey Bulger, where I met the FBI and the family of one of Bulger’s murder victims as well as undercover cops and lawyers. I also ended up face to face with the IRA leader who led the Irish side of the gunrunning operation and the former Provisional who tipped off the authorities about the Marita Ann.