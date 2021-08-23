The Northern Ireland woman who is helping to change the face of diplomacy 

A high-flying diplomat from Northern Ireland serving as the UK’s Ambassador to Germany has told how she always assumed she would have to give up her career if she started a family.

Omagh-born Jill Gallard never imagined she would play a key role in helping to pull together the UK’s Joint Declaration with Germany signed by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and his German counterpart Heiko Maas earlier this year.

The 53-year-old mum-of-two is one of the women who have made it a female clean sweep representing Boris Johnson’s government in all of the world’s key postings.

Women will represent the UK in Germany, the US, China, France, Italy, Japan, Australia, Russia and the United Nations in New York.

Jill’s rise from her days growing up in Co Tyrone, then Co Antrim, is all the more remarkable when you consider that the Foreign Office banned women from diplomatic roles until 1946 and required women to resign if they got married until 1973.

The first married female ambassadors were not appointed until 1987 — eight years after Margaret Thatcher became the UK’s first female Prime Minister.

“To be perfectly honest, when I joined the Foreign Office in 1991, I’d always thought I’d have to leave if I got married and had kids,” Jill admitted.

“All the senior women seemed to be single or not have children and so the message that sent was that, actually you cannot do this job and have a family, if you are a woman.

“My husband and I didn’t marry until our late 30s. When I had my first posting as an Ambassador to Lisbon in 2011, our sons were only aged three and one.

“It’s very different now, but back then I remember being very nervous about all of the evening commitments. I thought, ‘I’ll just have to do my best’.

“When my boys were toddlers, I would always try to go home for five o’clock for tea and bath-time, then I would go to a reception and be like an Exocet missile, talking to the most important people, and then escape so I could be back for bedtime as often as possible. Having a very hands-on husband really helps.”

Jill said it is "just bizarre” to think that in her lifetime female diplomats were required to quit if they got married.

She added: “My generation are now the first to do this job with working spouses and kids and we are definitely heading in the right direction.

“I’ve worked with all of the female Ambassadors currently in the key roles and it’s almost like a sisterhood because we’ve come up the hard way.

“When we started, you’d look up and not see any people like you, so many of us spend a lot of time mentoring younger female diplomats. None of that existed 20 years ago,” she said.

Jill was appointed as the UK’s first female envoy to Germany in November — tasked with managing Britain’s relationship with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government.

“I started the job two months before the end of the EU exit transition period and the turning of that page after the lengthy negotiations. Chancellor Merkel is stepping down this autumn after 16 years of leading the German government so it is a pivotal time in our relationship.

“Many Germans are openly disappointed that the UK has chosen to leave the EU but at the same time they are pragmatic and understand it was a democratic decision."

Jill was born in Omagh before her family relocated to Co Antrim when she was aged two. She studied French and Spanish at Edinburgh University and can now also speak German, Portuguese and Czech.

As Northern Ireland marks its centenary, Jill believes her upbringing during the Troubles may have helped her make a success of her career in diplomacy.

“Growing up in Northern Ireland during the worst years of the Troubles definitely gave me a desire to see more dialogue, less conflict,” she added.

“I’ve lost friends to terrorism. I was posted in Madrid when the Good Friday Agreement happened in 1998. I still remember that being the end of 30 years of violence and watching it on TV and bursting into tears.

“I remember that feeling of relief thinking ‘It’s over. The next generation will not have this hanging over them’. That really inspired me and gave me hope for the future.”

For more info on Northern Ireland’s centenary go to ourstoryinthemaking.com/