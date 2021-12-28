The pictures behind our headlines in 2021

From drama on the Mournes to unrest on our streets, we bring you just some of the images at the heart of news stories in NI

Protest: People call for an end to gender violence in Belfast in March following the murder of Sarah Everard in England. Credit: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Under attack: Youths aim fireworks at the PSNI on the Springfield Road during unrest in April. Credit: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Stepping down: Outgoing First Minister Arlene Foster at a photocall on the steps of Stormont in June. Credit: Pacemaker

Celebration: Ballymurphy residents come out onto the streets after the inquest into the massacre on May 11. Credit: Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph

Mechelle Dillon and Adele Johnstone after the release of the Mother and Baby Homes report in October. Credit: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Noah Donohoe’s mum Fiona and aunt Niamh join a white line protest in March to raise awareness of the teenager’s disappearance and tragic death. Credit: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

On the line: An officer during rioting in Sandy Row on April 2. Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph

Clashes: A rioter throws a petrol bomb at Lanark Way, west Belfast, as nationalist and loyalist youths battled over the peace line. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Trouble on the streets, extreme weather and political upheaval — there was a sense of a return to normality about the news agenda in Northern Ireland in 2021.

Our own visuals team celebrated a momentous year — I was named UK Regional Press Photographer of the Year with colleague Colm O’Reilly in second place.

Read more Northern Ireland proved a Taylor-made destination for stars in 2021

Since the formation of the Belfast Telegraph Visuals team just over a year ago, incorporating moving images, our focus has been to act as our readers’ eyes. No agenda, no slant — what we see is what you see.

It has been a year of moving forward with you, our readers, and recognising the changing perceptions of news, how quickly we deliver certain visual content and the fine balance between telling a story with great imagery and what is tasteful.

What often goes unseen can be the dedicated hours and, occasionally, risks to capture images that bring our readers into the heart of a story. This year more so than ever.

Myself, Kelvin Boyes, Colm O’Reilly, Charles McQuillan, Liam McBurney, Colm Lenaghan and Alan Lewis are the names that spring to mind when covering the disorder surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It is the images from these photographers of the violence on the streets of Belfast and Carrickfergus that will take first place in this year’s extended list due to the round-the-clock coverage.

Topping that list will be Kelvin Boyes’ image of a young rioter throwing a petrol bomb across the Lanark Way peace wall in west Belfast during disorder on the Springfield road in April.

I have also selected my favourite images of 2021 from our dedicated photographers across Northern Ireland.