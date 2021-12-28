The pictures behind our headlines in 2021
From drama on the Mournes to unrest on our streets, we bring you just some of the images at the heart of news stories in NI
Trouble on the streets, extreme weather and political upheaval — there was a sense of a return to normality about the news agenda in Northern Ireland in 2021.
Our own visuals team celebrated a momentous year — I was named UK Regional Press Photographer of the Year with colleague Colm O’Reilly in second place.
Since the formation of the Belfast Telegraph Visuals team just over a year ago, incorporating moving images, our focus has been to act as our readers’ eyes. No agenda, no slant — what we see is what you see.
It has been a year of moving forward with you, our readers, and recognising the changing perceptions of news, how quickly we deliver certain visual content and the fine balance between telling a story with great imagery and what is tasteful.
What often goes unseen can be the dedicated hours and, occasionally, risks to capture images that bring our readers into the heart of a story. This year more so than ever.
Myself, Kelvin Boyes, Colm O’Reilly, Charles McQuillan, Liam McBurney, Colm Lenaghan and Alan Lewis are the names that spring to mind when covering the disorder surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol.
It is the images from these photographers of the violence on the streets of Belfast and Carrickfergus that will take first place in this year’s extended list due to the round-the-clock coverage.
Topping that list will be Kelvin Boyes’ image of a young rioter throwing a petrol bomb across the Lanark Way peace wall in west Belfast during disorder on the Springfield road in April.
I have also selected my favourite images of 2021 from our dedicated photographers across Northern Ireland.