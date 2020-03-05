The Priests awarded MBEs at Buckingham Palace ceremony

Classical music group the Priests, the Very Reverend David Delargy, the Reverend Eugene OÕHagan and the Reverend Martin OÕHagan are given their MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) medals by the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Investiture. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Classical music group the Priests, the Very Reverend David Delargy, the Reverend Eugene O'Hagan and the Reverend Martin O'Hagan are given their MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) medals by the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London. Pic: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Singing trio The Priests have received their MBEs at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Fr Eugene O'Hagan alongside brother Fr Martin O'Hagan and their friend, Fr David Delargy, were rewarded for their services to music and charity in Northern Ireland.

They said they were "hugely honoured" to have been nominated.

On Thursday they were awarded medals by the Prince of Wales.

Eleven years after signing a recording contract with Sony, the classical music sensations - who are all full-time clergymen - have enjoyed a remarkable chart-topping musical career on both sides of the Atlantic.

The multi-platinum sellers' first album in 2008 sold more than three million copies, making it the fastest-selling classical debut of all time.

In 2018 The Priests performed at the Festival of Families concert for Pope Francis in front of an audience of 75,000 people in Dublin's Croke Park.